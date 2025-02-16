AFC Notes: Jets Salary Cap, Patriots Offseason Preview, Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith ‘s contract years from 2026-2028 void on February 14, per OverTheCap.

Jets

Rich Cimini points out some of the ramifications of the Jets’ two seasons with QB Aaron Rodgers at the helm and gives a preview of what will happen if the team moves on from wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as well.

Jets LB C.J. Mosley on the tenure with Rodgers: “We tried to do something special. Injuries took part in that, took away some time, but he did do some great things this year, getting his 500th touchdown. He was a leader, no matter what. … The wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there’s no reason for him to leave New York with his head down because I know he gave us his all.”

. Adams spoke about the possibility of testing free agency for the first time: “I came here with the hopes that I wouldn’t have to find a new home, so it’s kind of bittersweet, I guess. It’s cool to be able to control where you go, but I’ve done that [while] still under contract.”

The Jets would clear $29.9 million by cutting Adams and Cimini thinks Lazard’s 60 catches are not enough to justify his $13.2 million cap charge. He notes that a potential free agent replacement to watch is WR Tim Patrick , who spent time with HC Aaron Glenn in Detroit.

, who spent time with HC in Detroit. Jets senior football adviser Rick Spielman had high praise for prospect QB Jaxon Dart at the Senior Bowl: “I like Jaxson Dart a lot — better and better and better. It just looks like the position comes naturally to him…”I came away impressed. I’m going to say this. I don’t know if there’s another first-round quarterback after the first two, but the way Bo Nix started to surge last year coming out of this game, I would not be surprised if [ Dart] ends up in the first round.”

Patriots

The Athletic’s Chad Graff examines ways the Patriots can fix its struggling defense this offseason.

Graff thinks New England should select Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter or Penn State DE Abdul Carter if they are available at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

or Penn State DE if they are available at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Graff also writes addressing their pass rush should be a “huge point of emphasis.” He names Eagles OLB Josh Sweat or Chargers DE Khalil Mack as two intriguing options should they reach the open market.

or Chargers DE as two intriguing options should they reach the open market. At cornerback, Graff believes they need to find a suitable outside option to pair on the opposite side of Christian Gonzalez . The Lions’ Carlton Davis , Jets’ D.J. Reed , or Bills’ Rasul Douglas could be free agents to watch.

. The Lions’ , Jets’ , or Bills’ could be free agents to watch. As for the Patriots’ run defense, Graff writes they will have to examine the free-agent market and the draft for players.

Mike Giardi believes that the Patriots should offer the Jaguars a day three draft pick in exchange for WR Christian Kirk, who had interest from the Steelers before breaking his collarbone.