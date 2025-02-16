AFC Notes: Jets Salary Cap, Patriots Offseason Preview, Dolphins

Dolphins
- Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith‘s contract years from 2026-2028 void on February 14, per OverTheCap.
- The Dolphins’ release of CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert, and TE Durham Smythe frees up $8.1 million of 2025 cap space. (Spotrac)
Jets
- Rich Cimini points out some of the ramifications of the Jets’ two seasons with QB Aaron Rodgers at the helm and gives a preview of what will happen if the team moves on from wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as well.
- Cimini notes Jets owner Woody Johnson shelled out more than $111 million for Rodgers, Lazard, Adams, and WR Randall Cobb. The group combined for 66 games played and under Rodgers the team had a record of 12-22.
- The Jets will be facing $64 million in dead cap charges with Rodgers accounting for $49 million, Adams $8.4 million, and Lazard at $6.6 million. Cimini adds Rodgers could be a post-June 1st cut, allowing them to spread the money over two years for a $35 million charge in 2026.
- Jets LB C.J. Mosley on the tenure with Rodgers: “We tried to do something special. Injuries took part in that, took away some time, but he did do some great things this year, getting his 500th touchdown. He was a leader, no matter what. … The wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there’s no reason for him to leave New York with his head down because I know he gave us his all.”
- If the team also loses Adams and Lazard, Cimini believes this could give the team a window to keep WR Garrett Wilson.
- Adams spoke about the possibility of testing free agency for the first time: “I came here with the hopes that I wouldn’t have to find a new home, so it’s kind of bittersweet, I guess. It’s cool to be able to control where you go, but I’ve done that [while] still under contract.”
- The Jets would clear $29.9 million by cutting Adams and Cimini thinks Lazard’s 60 catches are not enough to justify his $13.2 million cap charge. He notes that a potential free agent replacement to watch is WR Tim Patrick, who spent time with HC Aaron Glenn in Detroit.
- Jets senior football adviser Rick Spielman had high praise for prospect QB Jaxon Dart at the Senior Bowl: “I like Jaxson Dart a lot — better and better and better. It just looks like the position comes naturally to him…”I came away impressed. I’m going to say this. I don’t know if there’s another first-round quarterback after the first two, but the way Bo Nix started to surge last year coming out of this game, I would not be surprised if [ Dart] ends up in the first round.”
- Jets RB Breece Hall and DE Micheal Clemons will qualify for Proven Performance Escalator raises. Hall’s base salary will increase from $1.5 million to $3.3 million, while Clemons will go from $985,000 to $3.3 million. (Rich Cimini)
Patriots
The Athletic’s Chad Graff examines ways the Patriots can fix its struggling defense this offseason.
- Graff thinks New England should select Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter or Penn State DE Abdul Carter if they are available at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Graff also writes addressing their pass rush should be a “huge point of emphasis.” He names Eagles OLB Josh Sweat or Chargers DE Khalil Mack as two intriguing options should they reach the open market.
- At cornerback, Graff believes they need to find a suitable outside option to pair on the opposite side of Christian Gonzalez. The Lions’ Carlton Davis, Jets’ D.J. Reed, or Bills’ Rasul Douglas could be free agents to watch.
- As for the Patriots’ run defense, Graff writes they will have to examine the free-agent market and the draft for players.
- Mike Giardi believes that the Patriots should offer the Jaguars a day three draft pick in exchange for WR Christian Kirk, who had interest from the Steelers before breaking his collarbone.
