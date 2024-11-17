AFC Notes: Jevon Holland, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Dolphins will likely have a tough time retaining S Jevon Holland.
- According to Fowler, people around the league compare Holland’s situation to how they lost DT Christian Wilkins last year to the Raiders after his market price forced him out of Miami.
- Fowler reports the “early sense” is Holland’s next deal will be somewhere between Packers S Xavier McKinney‘s four-year, $68 million contract and Buccaneers’ S Antoine Winfield Jr.’s four-year, $84 million extension.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said FB Alec Ingold is 50/50 to play in Week 11. (Joe Schad)
Jets
- Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich on QB Aaron Rodgers not throwing the ball deep against the Colts: “I know Aaron would like to be playing better. But it’s not just him it’s on all of us.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Ulbrich on what he will tell owner Woody Johnson following the loss: “I take the responsibility. It’s on my shoulder. It’s on my watch, and I gotta do a better job.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets CB DJ Reed on the defense regressing since Robert Saleh was fired: “I have noticed that…I know it’s challenging for Ulbrich to call plays while being the head coach but he’s a grown man. He can handle it. We’re just not executing the plays like we’re supposed to.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said LT Tyron Smith is out with a neck injury and he could land on injured reserve. (Connor Hughes)
- On the kicking situation, Ulbrich reiterated their belief in K Anders Carlson and talked about why they didn’t sign K Spencer Shrader to their active roster: “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into the roster management that I can’t get into, but like I said, (we have) great confidence in Anders.” (Rich Cimini)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on DT Christian Barmore’s return: “It was good just to see him back out there. He’s a disruptive presence.” (Zack Cox)
- Mayo on the loss to the Rams: “I never really felt like they had control of the game. Felt like we had control… You look at time of possession, that’s the formula… It starts with me, I have to do better.” (Mark Daniels)
- Patriots OT Verderian Lowe on his touchdown catch: “About damn time. I’ve been waiting all my life to catch a pass, never mind a touchdown in the NFL. It’s a lifelong dream.” (Cox)
- Patriots QB Drake Maye when asked about his performance: “I thought we did some good things, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t good enough.” (Cox)
