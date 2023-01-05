AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts have not been officially linked to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh yet but they could end up being the best fit if he ends up returning to the NFL. Harbaugh was a former quarterback for the Colts, and that connection could help since he’s viewed as difficult to work with. One NFL coaching agent also pointed out Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn’t endeared himself to the NFL coaching community with his hire of interim HC Jeff Saturday, bypassing the eminently qualified candidates on his own staff.

“There or nowhere [for Harbaugh],” the agent told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “Harbaugh is almost impossible to deal with and wears you out, and Irsay is out to lunch. He can’t get [top coaches] to take him seriously, but these two are a match. That’s the best [Irsay] can do, and Harbaugh thought he had the Minnesota job a year ago and lost out to a guy who never coached before.”

La Canfora adds he gets the sense from talking to his front office and agent sources that Harbaugh is more likely to stay at Michigan than make the jump to the NFL.

Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne said second-round WR Alec Pierce hit the “rookie wall” over the last couple of weeks and he must “climb over it.” (Joel A. Erickson)

The Colts hosted three defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday including Ken Crawley, Jamar Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith admitted that they did not accomplish their goals this season.

“I think it’s safe to say we haven’t,” Smith said, via TexansWire. “Everybody has high goals for winning every game, winning the division. There’s a lot of things that we didn’t get accomplished. Was that realistic? I don’t know, but those were our goals.”

Smith added that they are committed to closing their season on a high note with a positive performance in Week 18.

“There’s a game left to go in the season, and what you can get accomplished, I think as long as you get a chance to keep playing, you can add something to this 2022 season story, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Smith said.

When asked about his future, Smith responded that he often speaks with GM Nick Caserio and owner Cal McNair.

“The message has been we talk and meet daily, Nick and I. Of course, Cal at least weekly. Everybody that’s connected to Houston Texans football is disappointed in where we are, but not losing hope or anything like that. I think we all see that better days are ahead.”

Texans OC Pep Hamilton thinks QB Davis Mills will benefit from the experience he gained this season: “You can’t teach experience. There’s been a lot to learn and a lot to gain from the trials that he’s faced. It’s not about improving the job. It’s about doing the job. He’ll get one more shot at it.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Joshua Dobbs called his chance to start Week 18 against the Jaguars a “tremendous opportunity” to help his team reach the postseason.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” Dobbs said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “I think it starts there. I am thankful to be here, as a part of this team. Just the way the guys have welcomed me in and allowed me to come in and be myself. I am excited to lead this weekend. I know it’s a big game, obviously. I haven’t been here the entire year, but any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs it is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited for it.”

Dobbs is eager to play in the critical game, where the winner will claim the AFC South title.

“The game and obviously the magnitude of the game, everything around it, it’s what you dream of playing in (the) NFL,” Dobbs said. “You want to play meaningful football, especially in December and January, right? You want to play in those playoff games. I have watched and been a part of teams that have been a part of it. So to play in it, there’s a lot of excitement around it but there’s also recognition in the preparation, the lead-up to it, and maximizing the reps, my encounters with my teammates and helping them get prepared, helping them see what I am seeing from the quarterback position. So when Saturday comes we just go play football.”

Dobbs added that he must stay focused given the magnitude of Saturday’s game.

“When you are playing quarterback in the NFL and you are in a huge game, there’s a lot of noise around it,” Dobbs said. “But you have to stay focused on the task at hand. Control what you control and take it one day at a time.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they held out first-round WR Treylon Burks (groin) from Thursday’s practice but thinks he’ll be good to go for Week 18: “We think Burks will be OK. We held him out today.” (Jim Wyatt)