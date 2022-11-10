AFC Notes: Jim Irsay, Colts, Brandin Cooks, Texans, Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Colts

Regarding a report claiming the Colts are avoiding playing Matt Ryan again this season in order to avoid paying him $17 million in 2023, owner Jim Irsay responded the information is “false” and a clause “doesn’t exist.”

“I don’t know how people report these things that are false,” Irsay said, via Mike Chappell. “There is no playing-time thing for Matt Ryan, a $17 million bonus in the offseason. It doesn’t exist.”

There’s no incentives, but Ryan does have another $17 million in both base salary and bonus in 2023 that is guaranteed for injury and is due by March 19.

Irsay said it is possible all three of their quarterbacks in Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger could be involved through the final portion of the season.

“There is never a notion where you wouldn’t go to Nick or you wouldn’t go to Matt later in the season when his shoulder is healthy,” Irsay said. “Jeff and Chris (Ballard) and I talked about it. They’re all available to help us win. Whatever Jeff decides, that’s the bottom line. It’s all about who can help us win going forward. We went with Sam and we’re going with Sam. If there’s a notion for Jeff to make a change, that’s Jeff’s prerogative.’’

Irsay said it is “absurd” to think that the organization is tanking games.

“It’s the most absurd thing in the world that we would be tanking games,” Irsay said. “You think we’re going to (expletive) tank games? That’s (BS). We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 gets in (the postseason). We just have to look at the Raiders game and get back on track. We’ve always felt we’re in things. We’re not tanking the season or not playing Matt because of… it’s all (BS). That is not true.”

When asked about his shoulder injury, Ryan responded he’s still recovering: “I’m getting there, getting there.” (Zak Keefer)

He practiced in full on Thursday. Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday has already said Ehlinger will make his third start this week.

Texans

Texans OC Pep Hamilton said WR Brandin Cooks will be “ready to go” for Week 10: “Brandin is a pro. He’ll be ready to go.” (Aaron Wilson)

said WR will be “ready to go” for Week 10: “Brandin is a pro. He’ll be ready to go.” (Aaron Wilson) Cooks responded he’s unsure about the culture GM Nick Caserio is looking to instill in the organization but is focused on being the best teammate he can be: “How Nick (Caserio) sees fit on what he wants this culture to be, that’s a question for him because I don’t know what that looks like, and I’m just going to be the best I can be for my teammates for the time being, and everything else I’ll let take care of itself.” (Brooks Kubena)

is looking to instill in the organization but is focused on being the best teammate he can be: “How Nick (Caserio) sees fit on what he wants this culture to be, that’s a question for him because I don’t know what that looks like, and I’m just going to be the best I can be for my teammates for the time being, and everything else I’ll let take care of itself.” (Brooks Kubena) As for whether the situation changed between Cooks and Caserio, the receiver feels they were “on the same page” during the offseason program: “As far as changing, I don’t know. I think we were on the same page at a point in the offseason and training camp… a lot of things change, right? I don’t know everything that goes through his head. I think he’s trying to build a team. He has a job to do. And however that looks, he’s got to believe that’s right. And that’s all that matters.” (Kubena)

Cooks admits he was frustrated about the trade rumors involving him ahead of the deadline but wouldn’t elaborate on the situation: “I’m human, I’m frustrated. I want to win.” (Wilson)

Cooks said he is eager to “win now” but stopped short of calling the Texans a rebuilding team: “I mean at this point in my career I’m not sure if you’re calling this a rebuild. I think anyone later in their career wouldn’t want to be part of a “rebuild.” You work too hard, you want to win, all the work you put in. At the end of the day, I want to win now.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) said his injury is improving “day-by-day” and is seeing clear progress.

“The question of the year,” Tannehill said, via the team’s official site. “I am feeling good, getting better day-by-day. But definitely seeing the progress now, so that’s exciting.”

Tannehill added that the pain level in his ankle is “definitely getting better” and he’s trying to stay patient with his injury.

“It is definitely getting better,” Tannehill said. “It is something I am dealing with. The nature of the injury, it is not something that gets better overnight. It is definitely testing my patience. … I am just trying to stay patient with it, doing everything I can to help it heal the best I can. I am excited to get back out there.”

Tannehill wants to be able to operate their offense effectively and have more mobility before returning.

“It just has to get to a point where I can go and do my job effectively and be able to run the offense, move around enough to not be a statue in the pocket and not put myself or the ball or in harm’s way,” said Tannehill.

Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday, putting him in line to start this week. (Adam Schefter)

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is unsure about his Week 10 availability and is taking things “day-by-day.” (Terry McCormick)