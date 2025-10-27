AFC Notes: Joe Alt, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked during a press conference ahead of the team’s game against the Cowboys if owner Jerry Jones had ever attempted to hire him.

“Yes, there are two or three stories I’ll tell later in a book,” Payton said, via PFT. “There’s one that’s unbelievable. There’s one, I told [Broncos chief communications officer] Patrick [Smyth] it today. It’s for a book. I think when I went to New Orleans . . . I think oftentimes in New Orleans, year four, year five, whenever, after the Super Bowl, you’re not going to leave for [Dallas]. It was like always, and year fiften, I’m like, ‘I’m here.’ So I think there were oftentimes those discussions, maybe. . . . I think he said it best, the timing and how everything was just, it was what it was. I think from both sides, there’s a ton of respect.”

Broncos DB Riley Moss was fined $8,253 for a facemask, and LB Justin Strnad was fined $15,486 for contact with the official.

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh was thrilled to have LT Joe Alt return in the team’s blowout win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

“Joe makes a huge difference. He’s a great player,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “In his leadership, it’s a lot of player-led, coming from the captains.”

Chargers CB Tarheeb Still is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an MCL sprain he suffered in Thursday night’s win over the Vikings. (NFL)

is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an MCL sprain he suffered in Thursday night’s win over the Vikings. (NFL) Chargers WR Quentin Johnston was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy was fined $11,593 for taunting.

Raiders

Raiders DB Isaiah Pola-Mao was fined $17,278 for use of the helmet.