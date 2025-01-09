AFC Notes: Joe Brady, Bills, Jets Coaching Search Nuggets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady is drawing interest in this year’s head coach hiring cycle with interview requests from the Jets, Saints, Jaguars, and Bears thus far. Josh Allen praised Brady for taking over Buffalo’s play-calling duties and quickly producing.

“He’s been fantastic,” Allen said, via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com. “You know, coming into that situation last year… It’s not easy to switch play-callers midyear and he came in and from that day on, if you look at our splits, our success that we’ve had as a team it’s noticeable. He’s one of the most positive guys in the building. He’s always got juice and energy for the guys. I think that’s something that we love and appreciate about him. He’s as real as they come.”

Jets

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that former Titans HC Mike Vrabel , Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Vikings DC Brian Flores are the three names he hears connected to the Jets’ coaching vacancy the most. However, he adds it’s possible New York misses out on all three.

, Lions DC and Vikings DC are the three names he hears connected to the Jets’ coaching vacancy the most. However, he adds it’s possible New York misses out on all three. Graziano notes former HC Rex Ryan and interim HC Jeff Ulbrich have fans in the building and shouldn’t be ruled out but that both are probably longshots. He adds Steelers OC Arthur Smith is a sleeper candidate to monitor.

and interim HC have fans in the building and shouldn’t be ruled out but that both are probably longshots. He adds Steelers OC is a sleeper candidate to monitor. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Jets could make multiple additions to their front office like the Panthers did last year after promoting Dan Morgan to GM and adding Brandt Tilis to the front office from the Chiefs.

to GM and adding to the front office from the Chiefs. Graziano has heard former Titans GM Jon Robinson and former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff did well in their interviews last month, and Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi and Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby are two other prime candidates.

Patriots

Patriots fourth-round WR Javon Baker said he wasn’t discouraged by his lack of production and realized that he wasn’t going to have a major role in the offense his first year.

“The beginning of the season when I got drafted, (expletive), everybody knows what I said,” Baker said, via Mass Live. “So it’s just like, I didn’t know it was going to be like that. It’s not really frustration or getting mad. It’s just playing my role and doing what I’ve gotta do. It ain’t my time. So whenever it’s time, that’s when it’s time.”

Despite a quiet rookie season, Baker feels like he’s developed well and is hoping for more opportunities in 2025.

“I developed a lot from the beginning of the season to now. I’ve developed a lot,” Baker reiterated. “I give all the credit to my offensive coordinator and my receiver coach. They’ve developed me a lot to honestly learn the offense and get to know every position on this offense.”