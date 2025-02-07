AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Bills, Jets

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the team signing their extension-eligible players: “We have great players that have done great things and deserve to be paid. They’re going to paid what they’re worth, whether we do it or somebody else. I hope we do it.” (Ben Baby)
Bills
Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic dove into the Bills’ salary cap situation and outlined moves they might make to create flexibility.
- Buscaglia notes the Bills currently are $12.6 million over the cap, which will require moves to get even before the thought of adding free agents.
- One move to create space starts with DE Von Miller. Buscaglia thinks they should either re-negotiate Miller’s deal or cut him for the $8.4 million in cap space pre-June 1st or $17.4 million post-June 1st.
- Buscaglia names the following players as ones they should restructure to create space: QB Josh Allen, DT Ed Oliver, LT Dion Dawkins, TE Dawson Know, C Connor McGovern and CB Taron Johnson.
- Buscaglia says Buffalo shouldn’t restructure WR Curtis Samuel, DT DaQuan Jones or Matt Milano because of the cap harm it would do after 2025.
- Overall, the Bills would create almost $37 million in cap space with these moves which Buscaglia notes could lead to extensions for someone like CB Christian Benford, DE Gregory Rousseau or RB James Cook.
Jets
Jets LB Quincy Williams hopes the team retains QB Aaron Rodgers next season and said he brings the team to another level.
“If it was up to me, he’s coming back,” Williams said, via NY Post. “On the field and off the field, he’s a great person. He takes our game to another level.”
Jets DE Jermaine Johnson retold a story about Rodgers challenging him during practice with a schematic call.
“He just comes in and was like, ‘What do you see right here?’ ” Johnson said. “I had a pretty good year last year, and I’m thinking I know something. I tell him what I see and he goes, ‘Hmm, OK, nothing else?’ and he’s almost challenging me, like ‘That’s all.’ He does a great job of making everyone around him better, which is a very, very key attribute to have in being a good leader, which every quarterback should be. Yes, obviously I’d like to have him back.”
- Broncos scout Rob Paton is leaving to join Darren Mougey and become the Jets’ co-director of player personnel. Paton’s uncle is Broncos GM George Paton. (Mike Klis)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!