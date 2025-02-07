AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Bills, Jets

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the team signing their extension-eligible players: “We have great players that have done great things and deserve to be paid. They’re going to paid what they’re worth, whether we do it or somebody else. I hope we do it.” (Ben Baby)

Bills

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic dove into the Bills’ salary cap situation and outlined moves they might make to create flexibility.

Jets

Jets LB Quincy Williams hopes the team retains QB Aaron Rodgers next season and said he brings the team to another level.

“If it was up to me, he’s coming back,” Williams said, via NY Post. “On the field and off the field, he’s a great person. He takes our game to another level.”

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson retold a story about Rodgers challenging him during practice with a schematic call.

“He just comes in and was like, ‘What do you see right here?’ ” Johnson said. “I had a pretty good year last year, and I’m thinking I know something. I tell him what I see and he goes, ‘Hmm, OK, nothing else?’ and he’s almost challenging me, like ‘That’s all.’ He does a great job of making everyone around him better, which is a very, very key attribute to have in being a good leader, which every quarterback should be. Yes, obviously I’d like to have him back.”

Broncos scout Rob Paton is leaving to join Darren Mougey and become the Jets’ co-director of player personnel. Paton’s uncle is Broncos GM George Paton. (Mike Klis)