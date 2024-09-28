AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he plans on saying “more things” as a leader around their locker room going forward following Cincinatti’s 0-3 start.

“I’m usually a lead-by-example kind of guy,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “But I think I can pick my spots to say some more things. I’ll find those spots this week.”

Burrow mentioned they are relying on “a lot of young guys” to produce this season and feels his voice could be helpful for their newer players.

“We got a lot of young guys that we’re counting on that haven’t really been here before, [to] have them hear my voice more might be beneficial,” Burrow said.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Burrow always knows when to speak up as a leader.

“That’s the beauty of Joe Burrow,” Taylor said. “He’s not going to be somebody he’s not. He’s not going to force something. He’s going to be genuine. He knows the right time to speak his mind and lead in certain ways.”

Taylor announced DT Sheldon Rankins is out and DT B.J. Hill is doubtful. (Jay Morrison)

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett revealed he’s dealing with multiple lower leg injuries to his feet, thigh, and Achilles. Despite the injuries, Garrett vows to be at his best and won’t use them as excuses going forward.

“I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season and sometimes some bumps and bruises like I have now,” Garrett said, via Tom Withers The Associated Press. “An injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best.”

“I felt like I was limited. But again, I won’t make any excuses for it. That’s just what it is right now. Everyone’s dealing with their own issues, whether physically or mentally. Mine happen to be very apparent. So we’re going to get them as right as they can and then I’ll be out there and playing at the best that I can.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski gave injury updates for some players at practice: “Myles Garrett and Jerome Ford looked good in practice yesterday, will practice again today as deal with injuries.” (Scott Petrak)

gave injury updates for some players at practice: “Myles Garrett and looked good in practice yesterday, will practice again today as deal with injuries.” (Scott Petrak) Stefanski also ruled out TE David Njoku, LT Jedrick Wills, and OT Jack Conklin. (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens EDGE Yannick Ngakoue feels he is in great shape and is ready to play immediately if the team calls upon him.

“I feel like I had a great day today,” Ngakoue said, via PFT. “I feel like I can contribute now. It’s not my decision, it’s the guys upstairs. It’s their decision to see if I can play or not, but I feel like I’m in great shape.”

Ravens LB Roquan Smith called their defensive issues self-inflicted and reiterated their need to all get on the same page: “It just comes back to everybody being on the same page. All 11 guys.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

called their defensive issues self-inflicted and reiterated their need to all get on the same page: “It just comes back to everybody being on the same page. All 11 guys.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens TE Mark Andrews said he’s completely healthy when asked about getting no receptions in Week 3: “My time will come. I feel really good. I’m healthy. Same ol’ Mark. We’re all doing our jobs. There is no greed.” (Jeff Zrebiec)