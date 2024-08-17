AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a limited showing in the team’s preseason opener, which was Burrow’s first game back from injury. Burrow declared he’ll be ready to go for Week 1 and highlighted how important reps in training camp are for him.

“When game one comes, I’ll be ready,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “It doesn’t matter if we have one or not. Another one is going to be nice, but I’ll be ready.”

“These are the reps I haven’t had the last couple of years. The more reps you get before the season, the better you’ll be. … I’m happy where I’m at and moving in the right direction.”

Browns

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ‘s three-year extension has a base value of $37.5 million, a signing bonus of $5,598,494, and base salaries of $1.17 million, $1.215 million and $1.26 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski didn’t answer any questions about the arrest of second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. and noted the team is letting the legal process play out. (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson had high praise for TE Darnell Washington and noticed his skillset and maturity.

“Big Darnell,” Wilson said, via Aaron Becker of YardBarker. “He’s, I dunno, 6[-foot-]8, about 305, running fast, big body. You give him a chance all the time down [field] and he makes great plays. He’s been showing up all camp, really, all OTAs.”

“It really feels like his fourth year, but it’s really only his second. Obviously, there are only so many human beings in the world that are that big and can run that well and catch that good, too. He’s very skillful. It’s good to have him on our team.”