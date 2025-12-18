AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic doesn’t believe there’s any chance that Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin could be let go, as he’s viewed “nearly in the same regard” as the top brass of the franchise.

could be let go, as he’s viewed “nearly in the same regard” as the top brass of the franchise. Dehner thinks firing HC Zac Taylor as of now “sounds very unlikely.” He brings up Taylor’s contract as a reason, mentioning that the coach has two years remaining on his deal after this one, due to his five-year extension signed through 2027, which was signed after the 2022 season.

as of now “sounds very unlikely.” He brings up Taylor’s contract as a reason, mentioning that the coach has two years remaining on his deal after this one, due to his five-year extension signed through 2027, which was signed after the 2022 season. Dehner brings up the timing of their departure with former HC Marvin Lewis , saying this franchise usually decides on head coaches close to when their contract expires. He also talks about the owner’s patience with people they hire and QB Joe Burrow ‘s support of Taylor.

, saying this franchise usually decides on head coaches close to when their contract expires. He also talks about the owner’s patience with people they hire and QB ‘s support of Taylor. Finally, Dehner believes “the most likely scenario” is that DC Al Golden stays for another year, considering the defense has been awful two years in a row with different coordinators.

stays for another year, considering the defense has been awful two years in a row with different coordinators. Burrow appeared increasingly low in spirit following Week 15’s shutout loss to the Ravens. Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that he’s spoken to people who compare Burrow to former Colts QB Andrew Luck , who retired early because he was constantly rehabbing injuries.

, who retired early because he was constantly rehabbing injuries. However, Graziano also spoke to people who insist Burrow’s demeanor is because of his competitive drive and how Cincinnati’s season has been a huge disappointment.

Graziano writes that Burrow remains the centerpiece of the organization, and keeping him happy will be at the top of their priorities this offseason. With that, many around the league believe Burrow’s relationship with Taylor will be a reason the team stays the course at head coach.

Burrow made clear that he is not considering an abrupt retirement: “I’m going to be playing [football] for a long time.” (Jonathan Jones)

When asked if there’s any chance he could play elsewhere in 2026, Burrow responded, “I can’t see that, no.” (Mike Petraglia)

As for the job security of Taylor and Cincinnati’s coaching staff, Burrow said he thinks they have great coaches: “I think we have great coaches. I think we’re consistently put in good positions to make plays and do our best.” (Ben Baby)

Bengals WR Tee Higgins remains in the league’s concussion protocol. (Baby)

Ravens

Ravens fourth-round LB Teddye Buchanan suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh said LB Trenton Simpson will fill into his role and expressed in the third-year linebacker.

“Trent’ [Trenton] Simpson will take that role. Trent had a really good game. He played well and has been practicing great. Every time he’s been playing, he’s been playing well, too. So, I expect Trent to come in there and just build on what Teddye’s been doing so far, and also what Trent’s been doing,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.

Harbaugh added that Simpson will not eat into S Kyle Hamilton‘s playing time.

“It doesn’t really affect Kyle [Hamilton]. ‘Trent’ [Trenton Simpson] plays at the WILL linebacker spot in certain personnel groups, and I think he’s done really well. Like I said, he’s played great. He played good against the run and played good against the pass in the reps he’s had. I am really not worried about it at all,” Harbaugh said.

Steelers

The future of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been a topic of conversation as the season winds down. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites a source who thinks Pittsburgh will likely sign Tomlin to an extension next year if for some reason they don’t pick up his option for 2027: “If they don’t, and Tomlin has success in 2026, the team would most likely extend him.”

has been a topic of conversation as the season winds down. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites a source who thinks Pittsburgh will likely sign Tomlin to an extension next year if for some reason they don’t pick up his option for 2027: “If they don’t, and Tomlin has success in 2026, the team would most likely extend him.” Fowler writes that it is inevitable that Tomlin and the organization will discuss his future this offseason. In the end, Fowler points out that Tomlin is loyal to Pittsburgh, and he would be surprised to see the coach entertain the idea of being anywhere else.

One source tells Fowler that the organization isn’t paying attention to outside drama surrounding Tomlin, and it’s business as usual with the Steelers: “There’s no panic in the building. That’s how weeks like [Week 14] pay off. The people there [including team president Art Rooney II] aren’t on social media. It’s business-like there. Mike identifies what the problem is and he digs into the film with his staff to fix it. It’s really that simple.”