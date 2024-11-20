AFC Notes: Joe Douglas, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins have put together 16 drives with at least 10 plays in Tua Tagovailoa‘s six games as a starter this season. Mike McDaniel thinks their long drives are a product of teams adjusting to their offense

“When you have some offensive production, or sustained offensive production, specifically with last year … you’re going to get offseason attention and people are going to have a different plan for you,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire. “You have to adjust to what is being presented to you and people have different plans of actions. Once people put two-high conservative and/or two-man coverages against your offense — until you’re able to take advantage of that through the quarterback extending plays or throwing shorter to space and staying efficient and maximizing those gains with YAC — until you prove that you’re able to execute and have games like that where you don’t punt the ball, you’re going to get that type of defense.”

McDaniel mentioned they’ve been looking at ways to develop their offense and execute over a long-term basis.

“Something that we’ve been talking about since the start of the offseason in conjunction with forecasting how do we win elimination games? How do you win down the stretch of the season?” McDaniel said. “Something that has been on the forefront of our guys’ minds in terms of we’re finding different ways to execute and move the ball down the field and score points, and I think that’s an important part of the process when you’re talking about a winning formula for big games and elimination games in particular, which is what we’re trying to grow to.”

Jets

According to Rich Cimini, it was “widely assumed” around the Jets’ organization that they would make the decision to fire GM Joe Douglas at some point at the end of the 2024 season.

at some point at the end of the 2024 season. Cimini’s understanding is owner Woody Johnson felt it was a better decision to fire Douglas now because of the effort required in searching for a new general manager and it would be less awkward to just move on immediately.

felt it was a better decision to fire Douglas now because of the effort required in searching for a new general manager and it would be less awkward to just move on immediately. Cimini writes that Douglas was clearly “usurped” by Johnson based on him not being consulted prior to former HC Robert Saleh being fired, Johnson stepping into negotiations for OLB Haason Reddick and firing former assistant GM Rex Hogan last year and never replacing him.

being fired, Johnson stepping into negotiations for OLB and firing former assistant GM last year and never replacing him. SNY, citing team sources, reports people around the organization are feeling “checked out” and none of the players feel discontent regarding their 3-8 record: “[They are] just ready for it to be over.”

According to Jordan Schultz, Douglas effectively “lost most of his authority” following Saleh’s firing in October and the organization was largely being overseen by the “higher-ups.”

Schultz notes Douglas’ losing control became apparent with New York’s acquisition of WR Davante Adams and contract renegotiations for Reddick.

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye continues to impress despite not being able to knock off the Rams in Week 11. New England LT Vederian Lowe cited Maye’s dual-threat ability as what impresses him most on the field.

“The first thing that comes to mind is arm talent. He can make all the throws. He’s very mobile as well, which he’s shown since he’s been playing,” Lowe said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “When a guy can do both things like that, it’s very hard to stop, and makes our job easier.

“Him being the same guy every single day, he’s maturing each week. You love to see it for such a young, talented guy.”