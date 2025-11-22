AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Alec Pierce, Cade Stover, Colts, Texans

Colts

Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne said WR Alec Pierce‘s stock is going up, just as his price tag is, as he’s an upcoming free agent.

“His arrow is going up,” Wayne said, via PFT. “Just like his price tag.”

Texans RB Joe Mixon has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list with an unspecified foot injury. Without knowledge of how it happened or how long he will be out, there has been speculation that the team may not pay him his $7 million salary.

There have also been rumblings that the injury is career-threatening, with Ian Rapoport recently reporting that Mixon is not expected to play at all this year, prompting a response from Mixon himself to Rapoport.

“Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me?” Mixon said.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, also commented on Rapoport: “The truth and what comes out of his mouth is mere coincidence.”

Texans TE Cade Stover returned in Week 11 after recovering from a broken foot. Although he didn’t record a single reception, he was glad to be back.

“Feels great, just happy to be back,” Stover said, via Aaron Wilson. “Just to get turned loose, happy to go.”

Stover highly praised QB Davis Mills for his performance filling in for C.J. Stroud.

“It’s good to be back and win again with everybody,” Stover said. “Davis is unbelievable. We’ve got a lot of really great players. Whether you’re a backup, whether you’re a starter, him, he’s just calm, he’s collected and it rubs off on everybody.”

Stover said the team understands that they are still competing for a playoff spot.

“We’re ready to go,” Stover said. “We’re exactly where we want to be. Obviously, it’s a little harder than we wanted to make it, but everything we want is still there.”