AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Justin Fields, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane discussed the addition of DE Joey Bosa to the roster: “Joey’s a heck of a player…he can help us.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Beane said the team will have a plan to keep Bosa healthy, with the 29-year-old pass rusher admitting he joined Buffalo because he is getting old and wants to win now.

Beane downplayed the current situation at cornerback, noting the offseason is far from over: “I would say two things – one, we’ve got a month and a half to the draft, so we’ll continue to look. Two, we don’t play until September, so give us time. Right now, it’s about building competition and depth across the roster.” (Fitzgerald)

Beane noted an extension for CB Christian Benford is something the team has on its radar: “We love Christian, and we’re excited he’ll be back next season. We’ll see what happens down the road here.” (Chris Brown)

Jets

The Jets re-signed LB Jamien Sherwood to a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, including a $12.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.5 million, $7.5 million, and $15 million. (Over The Cap)

The Jets have signed QB Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal, which includes $30 million in total guarantees and a $15 million signing bonus. His salaries are $5 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $20 million in the second year ($10 million guaranteed). The contract includes voidable years from 2027 to 2030. (Aaron Wilson)

to a one-year, $2 million fully guaranteed deal, including an $830k signing bonus and a $1.17 million base salary. The deal also has up to $1.5 million in incentives. Georgia LB Jalon Walker and DT Nazir Stackhouse met extensively with the Jets at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)

and DT met extensively with the Jets at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia WR Arian Smith will take an official 30 visit with the Jets. ( Ryan Fowler )

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team has a plan in place, adding that they will look to be intentional with their actions in free agency.

“We will target the offensive line. … We’ll continue to look at the wide receiver position as it relates to free agency, explore every option with other teams, and potentially then we’ll get to the point where we’re looking at the draft,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “There’s a lot of time. I know everybody is like ‘It’s over in free agency.’ It’s never over.”

Vrabel also mentioned that he plans to deploy DT Milton Williams similarly to Titans DL Jeffery Simmons.

“I think we’ve been able to put players like Milton, in our history of coaching, in good spots to be productive and make plays that can help the team win,” Vrabel noted.

“I want to be known as doing it all, versatile, Swiss Army knife — line up anywhere and be productive from any spot,” Williams commented.

The Patriots signed S Jaylinn Hawkins to a one-year deal worth $1.8 million, with $300,000 fully guaranteed, including a $350,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.17 million (with $300,000 fully guaranteed), and he will earn $15,000 per game active roster bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus. He is also eligible for up to $450,000 in playtime and playoffs incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

