AFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott doesn’t rule out a return for DT Ed Oliver as the team advances in the playoffs, following a win over the Jaguars. (Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Per Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins have John Harbaugh at the top of their candidate list, but will still take a calculated approach and interview multiple candidates.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was able to quickly turn around the team in just his first year. Rookie OT Will Campbell said that his ability to connect with players was unparalleled, and he never wants to play for another coach.

“I just feel like it is very rare to have a coach like him that can connect with so many different personalities on the team,” Campbell said, via The Athletic. “I don’t ever want to have to play for anybody else. I feel like that’s the best way to sum it up.”

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs said Vrabel got the team to buy in immediately.

“I don’t know how he does it,” Diggs said. “He got me to buy in, I’ll tell you that.”

Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins added that Vrabel is very clear with expectations, which helped build trust with the players.

“He’s real transparent,” Hawkins said. “You know exactly what’s going on, what the expectations are of the team, what they are of you.”

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson did not practice due to personal reasons. (Kyed)