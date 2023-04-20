AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, said his situation won’t be a distraction and is comfortable going into next season.

“It wouldn’t be a distraction to me,” Taylor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m under contract here for four years, I put the pen to the paper, so that’s where I’m at right now. I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen naturally.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay assured they want to re-sign Taylor.

“You want Jonathan Taylor back 100 percent,” Irsay said. “Obviously, Jonathan’s special.”

As for his recovery from ankle surgery, Taylor said he’s still not fully recovered.

“Not everything right now,” Taylor said. “But we’re rolling.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley thinks he is “wiser” after spending the last two years away from the game: “They say ‘two years off,’ but what about the healing process? What if I got faster and stronger? I certainly got wiser, so why not?” per Mia O’Brien.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said their pass rushing needs to improve this offseason: "It's an area we have to improve," per John Shipley.

Palmer also writes LT Cam Robinson (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars hosted Florida LB Amari Burney for a pre-draft visit.

(knee) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars hosted Florida LB Amari Burney for a pre-draft visit.

Texans

Former Texans beat reporter John McClain writes not to be surprised if Texans GM Nick Caserio elects to go with an edge rusher over a quarterback, and if Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is his preference over Alabama DE Will Anderson .

elects to go with an edge rusher over a quarterback, and if Texas Tech DE is his preference over Alabama DE . McClain adds Caserio has 12 draft picks to work with this year, so he could trade up from Houston’s second first-round pick at No. 12 overall to secure a quarterback. He could also sit tight and if the first four quarterbacks go off the board, take Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker .

. According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans hosted Texas DL Moro Ojomo for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday.

for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday. Ryan Fowler reports Houston will meet Florida LB Ventrell Miller for a private workout on Thursday.