AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Malik Willis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

With Colts RB Jonathan Taylor finally back with the team, but still in a dispute with the team over the lack of a contract, owner Jim Irsay tried to turn the temperature down on the situation with his latest public comments after his words seemed to inflame the situation earlier during camp. Irsay expressed optimism that Taylor would end up playing for the team this season.

“We’re excited to have Jonathan Taylor back,” Irsay said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “I know these things are always difficult, I respect any time people are, they’re trying to fight for their position for their families and all those things. And, you know, l’ve been around it so long that I just think the biggest thing that I preach is timing is everything. We’re really looking forward to him to playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was. And we’re really excited to have him and we want to do everything we can to support him and embrace him as a Colt, because he’s a great young man. I can’t say enough about him and his family.

“Look[,] you have these problems, you know how it is. You never go in with no problems at all. These days you hope you have less contractual problems because the way the CBA is and they work a lot of things through. But you have them and that’s what I know [G.M.] Chris Ballard is going to work hard on and try to get the waters as calm as they can and go forward.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts worked out WR James Washington (signed), DT Blaise Andries, OL Brendan Bordner, OL Dillan Gibbons and WR D.J. Montgomery (signed).

Texans

Texans first-round DE Will Anderson made a big impact in the team’s second preseason game, notching a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble on his few snaps. Anderson says NFL tackles are still figuring him out and underestimating his strength.

“Oh, yeah, really because they sleep on my power,” Anderson said via USA Today’s Mark Lane. “So, they see me and my front and they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s probably just a speed guy,’ and then boom — I hit them with power as a counter, anything like that. So, it’s just good having that speed to power — a lot of people wouldn’t think that my body type would have that.”

Titans

After a challenging rookie season, Titans QB Malik Willis appears to have made real strides this year. Willis has improved in camp and has seemed to successfully hold off second-round QB Will Levis for the primary backup job. In the second preseason game against the Vikings, Willis completed 10-17 passes for a touchdown and an interception. But several drops robbed him of more production and he was dangerous on the ground with 11 rushes, 91 yards and another touchdown.

“There were some good things,” Titans HC Mike Vrabel said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think, obviously, he put the ball in harm’s way but I saw him progress through, I saw him make some plays when there was some time. We had some drops that hurt him. There’s a collective group when you talk about quarterback play, especially young quarterback play.

“But there were some cool things in the second half where guys gave him some time, hit Racey there on third down. I liked his decisiveness in using his athletic ability and committing when he did decide to scramble, which has to be part of his game… A lot of things to improve, but I thought sitting there and getting those guys operating in the four-minute was really good.”