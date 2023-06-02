AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Travis Etienne, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said they will have an “efficient” approach to their running game in 2023.

“It could be less is more,” said Taylor, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “All I know is we’re going to have to be efficient. No matter if we’re running the ball a lot, you’d rather be efficient. If you’re throwing the ball more, you better be efficient.”

Taylor is entering the final year of his contract but won’t let his situation become a distraction.

“It wouldn’t be a distraction to me,” Taylor said. “I’m under contract here for four years. I put the pen to the paper. So, that’s where I’m at right now. I made an obligation to them. They made an obligation to me. Things will happen naturally.”

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne thinks last season was focused on returning to form after recovering from his Lisfranc injury and he’s ready to fully move on from the issue in 2023.

“Last year was more about getting healthy and getting back,” said Etienne, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. ”This year, I didn’t have to worry about my foot. It’s great. So I’m able to work on football.”

Etienne said he wants to work on his footwork and staying consistent in carries.

“Footwork … being in the same position each and every play, keep my shoulder square and not give the linebackers a tip … just fine-tuning my skills,” Etienne said.

Etienne is grateful to HC Doug Pederson and the coaching staff for keeping faith in him after committing five fumbles last season.

“I’ll put the ball on the ground sometimes but it keeps getting better and better,” Etienne said. “They [Jaguars coaches] believed in me and it allows me to go out there and make those big plays and not just live in my head. I’m playing free. It kind of shows that [Pederson] believes in my skill set.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills credited new HC DeMeco Ryans for knowing how to take care of his players.

“I think it goes for me and other guys in the locker room, everybody has a ton of respect for him because he’s been in our shoes especially, played for Houston,” Mills said, via TexansWire.com. “He knows what it’s like to go through a training camp practice in this heat.”

“He knows how to take care of his guys. He knows what needs to be done to put in the work and win games and that’s kind of spread around the locker room.”

Mills added that players are “excited” to play for Ryans and have a lot of respect for him as a coach.

“We feel the fire that comes from him and it’s been good,” said Mills. “Guys have a lot of respect and we’re excited to play for him.”