AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Texans OL

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is the workhorse of Indianapolis’ offense after finishing last season with 303 rushing attempts for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns. Taylor said he’s planning to “carry the load throughout the season.”

“You definitely want to be able to have your team lean on you,” Taylor said, via Amanda Foster of the team’s site. “But this is nothing that I’m not used to, you know, ever since high school. It’s all about being prepared coming into the season, working throughout training camp to be able to carry that load throughout the season. And we got a room full of backs. We got a lot of juice in that room, so I’m sure we’re up for the task.”

As for the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, Taylor said he just wants to “mesh” with either player.

“We need to make sure that whoever is back there with us, we need to make sure that we mesh with them,” Taylor said. “We need to make sure whatever we’re doing is making their job as easy as possible, however that looks. Whatever we can do to make their job as easy as possible, that’s what we’re there for.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski said WR/CB Travis Hunter has been an “injection of energy” to their entire team so far this offseason.

“He’s been an injection of energy into not just the offense, but I think the team,” Udinski said, via JaguarsWire. “What you see on TV of him dancing around or bringing the juice and all of that energy to practice, that is genuine. That’s the real deal right there. He’s a lot of fun to be around, not only because he brings that energy but because he is a football guy in the sense that he loves football, wants to be great, willing to work, wants to talk about things, wants to go over things.”

Hunter has drawn praise from HC Liam Coen for his stamina in practice. Udinksi reitarted the rookie is always on the field.

“Like Liam said,” Udinski said. “I know he’s mentioned it multiple times, he can run all day. So he’s out there excited about practice, and he’s practicing hard for the entire time he’s practicing. That’s exciting for me as a coach to be a part of that to let alone have a guy like that to get to work with.”

As for Hunter splitting time as a receiver and cornerback, Udinksi is excited to see how he does as a two-way player.

“I’m excited about the challenges of splitting time between offense and defense and the many different roles that he’ll play on our team and if there’s a guy that can do it, I’m excited about seeing him approach that challenge.”

Texans

The Texans made considerable moves along their offensive line this offseason after trading OT Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders, sending G Kenyon Green to Eagles, and releasing G Shaq Mason. When asked about Houston’s new offensive line, recently signed OL Laken Tomlinson said the players have drawn well to each other this offseason.

“Man, the vibe has been great, man, and the vibe is changing,” Tomlinson said, via Aaron Wilson. “I felt it coming in. Coming in here, I came in seeing all of those guys working out. I’m usually the type of guy who comes in trying to set the tone in the weight room, in the locker room and stuff like that. When I came in, it’s at the point of like, you guys have been here all offseason, you know through January, February, they’re working. And I’m like, ‘Wow, you really care about getting better here.’ Guys sit around, guys stay together and they work out together. And so they really care about each other in the locker room. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing. Not so much for me to come in on that aspect, you know, they’ve been working.”

Tomlinson said they want to be able to “run the ball” and have their offensive line open lanes.

“So, that was really cool to walk into, especially in the meeting room. Guys are there, they really put into their crafts and their development at the forefront of their minds. So, as a veteran, seeing that some of the younger guys on the team, it’s awesome, because you know that’s going to trickle down. So, guys are focused, man. They really, really care about what we’ve got going on right now. The mentality we’ve got going on, we want to be able to run the ball move people off the football ball and open up running lanes. And obviously, you know, protect C.J. So, guys are super excited, man, and obviously, you know, working with Coach Pop and all those guys has been really great so far.”

As for playing under OL coach Cole Popovich, Tomlinson said he’s a coach who can “set the tempo.”

“Oh, yeah, a lot of credit goes to him. Obviously, we need to have, kind of a vibe with the team in the position room. But it’s so important for a position coach, I believe, to set the tempo. If you have a coach that comes in and sets a tempo from the get-go, it goes a long way, and I’ve been so appreciative. Obviously, I’m excited to come and learn more about coach Pop and how he coaches. I was so excited after the first couple of days. I’m like, ‘Man, here’s a guy who really gets it, fantastic’ I feel like offensive line coaching, you know, obviously with the Patriots, he learned from some of the best and he’s really passionate about offensive line and obviously done it himself already.”