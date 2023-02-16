AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that Bills S Jordan Poyer is a candidate to be franchise-tagged by the team this offseason. The tag would be $14.46 million and give Buffalo until mid-July to work on an extension for the veteran Poyer, who turns 32 in April.
- However, the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia and other Buffalo beat reporters, say the expectation is Poyer will test free agency. It’s not out of the question he returns if he doesn’t find the market he expects but Buscaglia doesn’t think the Bills will overpay.
- Veteran S Micah Hyde is expected to return after missing basically the whole 2022 season but Buscaglia adds safety is a major need if Poyer isn’t re-signed. Both Jaquan Johnson and Dean Marlowe are pending free agents and both are better fits as depth or special teamers. There’s also of course uncertainty about S Damar Hamlin‘s long-term health, though he’s said he wants to return to the field and is under contract through 2024.
- Buscaglia thinks the Bills could explore moving CB Christian Benford to safety to get him on the field and address their need for the position. He also expects the position to be a major priority early in the draft even if Poyer is back.
- The Buffalo Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be the team’s new WR coach. He’s held the position for five NFL teams and LSU and most recently was the co-OC/WR coach at Indiana. (Tom Pelissero)
Jets
- When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, NBC Sports’ Peter King said he expects the Jets to have a very difficult decision at quarterback this offseason in regards to trading for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers or Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.
- King thinks New York will go after Rodgers if he wants to continue his career but they will at least inquire about Jackson if they miss out on Rodgers.
- Adam Schefter said on ESPN it’s his sense the Jets would involve the No. 13 overall pick in a potential deal for Rodgers and have Zach Wilson sit under him. (Paul Andrew Esden)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes that based on colleague Dane Brugler‘s top 100 big board, the Patriots are in a great position to address a major need with their first-round pick at No. 13 overall.
- Graff writes that the Patriots could get either an offensive tackle — with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson and Georgia’s Broderick Jones in the range of their pick — or a cornerback like Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
- Georgia Tech DL Keion White checks a lot of boxes the Patriots look for, per Graff, and could be a target if they trade back or if he falls to them in the second round.
- Cornerback and receiver are positions Graff thinks New England will look to address on Day 2, with North Carolina WR Josh Downs, Boston College WR Zay Flowers, South Carolina CB Darius Rush and Michigan CB D.J. Turner names to watch.
