AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bailey Zappe, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady said it’s QB Josh Allen‘s offense, and he plans to scheme around the strength of the offensive personnel.

“At the end of the day, this is Josh Allen’s offense,” Brady said, via PFT. “I think the way you kind of look at it is, what’s going to slow your players down, right? There are certain things that Josh Allen’s been doing for years here and the last thing I want to do is for him to have to think [being] out there making some calls. So, if there’s things that I feel like, from the learning standpoint, that would be easier for the guys to maybe learn, then we’d look at that. But other than that, if it’s something that was going to slow 17 down, [we’re] not changing that.”

Brady noted that everyone on the offense will have a role and anyone could make a play at any time.

“I think the guys last year — obviously it wasn’t exactly how we wanted, and didn’t end how we wanted it to end,” Brady said. “But the guys kind of played together and it’s kind of, hey, in this offense, everyone is going to eat. And they’ve got to have the mindset that it’s not just about one person — no one’s bigger than the offense. But, in order for someone else to have success, I’ve got to do my job so they have success and then vice versa. So that’s the biggest thing that we’re preaching right now.”Raiders

Dolphins

Miami added sixth-round WR Malik Washington in the draft to a room headlined by WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. Washington discussed how he aims to attack the season with accomplished veterans at his position.

“I got three guys ahead of me that know what they are doing,” Washington said, via Kyle Bumpers of the Dolphins Wire. “They’ve done it before, and they’ve had a lot of success at doing it. Being a sponge, taking in all of the information I can and trying to take it into my game as well.”

“It will take who can be the best pro, who can learn the information as quickly as possible and utilize it on the field. I think that will be to my advantage. I’ll try my best to do that. I’ll study hard and take that to the NFL game plan.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe knows that he has a big competition ahead this offseason but isn’t taking it too seriously as it is nothing new to him and he is still having fun playing the game of football.

“I’ve been having fun, y’all,” Zappe said, via CBS Boston. “They bring in guys every year obviously. They want everybody to compete and that’s what they’ve been telling us this entire time. Everyone is going to get an opportunity to compete.”