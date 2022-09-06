AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills NBC Sports’ Peter King got the sense from his time with the Bills during training camp that they want QB Josh Allen to start to dial back how often he’s running the ball. Allen’s mobility at his size is obviously a huge advantage, but Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott were both in Carolina and saw how eventually Cam Newton wore down under the load of carrying the team. King asked Allen what his focus was this offseason and it seemed to confirm an emphasis on taking care of his health. “The first part of the off-season was very heavy in recovery,” Allen said. “Letting my body kinda heal up. I took a lot of dings last year. Understanding where I can be better in that process. Not taking hits, not taking useless hits. Getting out of bounds, sliding. In terms of just watching film and understanding when the decision is to maybe put the shoulder down or to slide or get out of bounds. I think that’s one aspect that I’ve started looking at and incorporating in my plan. The best part of ability is availability and I want to be available for this team.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa have seemingly found comfortability heading into their first season together.

“One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out of you,” McDaniel told Tagovailoa, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I’m going to make sure that when you look back at this day, you’re going to be like, ‘Damn, that was one of the best days of my career, too.'”

“I think that speaks a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s kind of how the relationship has been, very supportive. I go up to his office and tell him I’ve got a couple of the guys coming over to hang out, and he feels bad that he didn’t get an invite to come over and hang out. It’s been different, but it’s been super cool.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh has added a few guys he has past experience with as he continues the process of instilling the type of culture he wants the team to have. New starting S Jordan Whitehead isn’t one of those guys, coming over after four seasons with the Buccaneers, but he got a glowing recommendation from CB Richard Sherman.

“Whitehead’s a guy who Sherm called us on just adamant — adamant — that this dude was gonna be everything that we look for,” said Saleh via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “So he was an easy one because he fit the mold of guys who love ball. We didn’t quite know him but Richard Sherman was the one who championed that one, vouching for character and style of play and all that stuff.”

Free agent CB Jimmy Moreland is working out with the Jets and has drawn interest from multiple teams around the league. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots