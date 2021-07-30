AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to Kim Jones, there’s been “no momentum” towards an extension for Bills QB Josh Allen and the two sides could wait until after the 2021 season if something is;t finalized by August 15.

Ian Rapoport mentions that an extension for Allen “does not seem imminent at all.”

Bills DT Ed Oliver believes the organization has “all the tools” to be successful in 2021: “We’ve got all the tools to go out there and be great… Just have to make it happen on Sunday… That’s what we’re doing here in camp.” (Adam Benigi)

Bills CB Levi Wallace explained that he's never felt like an "overlooked" player in the league: "I'm never overlooked — other opinions of me don't matter. I'm a faithful and spiritual person and God never overlooks me." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Bills OL Cody Ford said he's "full-go" after recovering from his knee surgery despite being eased into practice. (Sal Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin enters 2021 as the unquestioned lead back for Miami. But one thing that could trip him up is injuries, as Gaskin missed six games last year for various issues. Injuries can just come down to bad luck but Gaskin is doing what he can to set himself up for success.

“Definitely eating better this offseason,” Gaskin said via PFN’s Adam Beasley. “Eating a lot better. Working on my body. Stretching, doing Pilates. I did a little bit of Pilates going into my second year, and this year I did a lot more Pilates, just working on things, being more flexible, more durable. Being more conscious of it.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith said rookie QB Mac Jones has a “swagger” about him in training camp and is providing good energy around the team.

“I didn’t expect Mac to have the kind of swagger that he got,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “Mac, hell of a guy, great energy, just bringing life to the locker room. Always laughing. Smile on his face. Loves football. You can’t ask for a better quarterback.”

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry said he’s not concerned over his trade demand earlier this month and is letting his agent handle the situation.

“Whatever happens with my representation, that’s between – I mean, you guys can go ask my representation. You all can have that discussion with them. I’m not focused on any of that right now,” said Harry, via Michael Giardi.

Patriots C Ted Karras suffered a leg injury during Friday’s practice and walked off the field with trainers. (Zack Cox)

suffered a leg injury during Friday’s practice and walked off the field with trainers. (Zack Cox) Jeff Howe notes that Karras’ left leg got rolled up but the “early indication” is that he avoided a serious injury.

Patriots QB Cam Newton said it’s been a “quarterback competition” with Mac Jones since he arrived at training camp: “It’s been a quarterback competition since I’ve been here.” (Zack Cox)

said it’s been a “quarterback competition” with since he arrived at training camp: “It’s been a quarterback competition since I’ve been here.” (Zack Cox) Jones also acknowledged the competition between himself and Newton: “They’re obviously going to play the best player, whoever that may be.” (Zack Cox)

Jones is aware that he must improve to earn a starting role and is confident he’ll be able to work through mistakes: “It’s not going to be sunshine and rainbows every day. You’ve just got to work through it with your teammates.” (Zack Cox)