AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Breece Hall, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen has now faced QB Drake Maye twice and mentioned that he is one of his favorite quarterbacks in the league. Allen will likely be seeing Maye more in the future as the two are in the same division.

“I think Drake is super talented, he’s one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league,” Allen recently told Sports Illustrated’s Liam McKeone. “I’ve spent some time around him, and he’s got his head on his shoulders the right way. He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football.”

Maye is now being joined in New England by Allen’s former WR Stefon Diggs, which Allen believes will be beneficial for the young quarterback.

“I think he brings a lot of security for Drake,” Allen said of Diggs. “Obviously, having the knowledge of playing in the league for so long, he has that veteran mentorship that he can give to Drake. He’ll take it and run, he’ll throw it, and to have someone like Stefon is going to help him out a lot.”

Dolphins

Former Dolphins LT Terron Armstead made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and said that he feels QB Tua Tagovailoa has similar qualities to future Hall of Famer QB Drew Brees, whom he played with during his time with the Saints.

“I see similarities. I’m not saying they’re the same player or same person, no two people are,” Armstead told Eisen. “The anticipation, the accuracy, timing of throws, the ability to knock a wing off a fly repeatedly. Those guys throw darts. They don’t throw to areas, they are very precise. And that’s an elite talent, it’s an elite trait. Very few people possess [it]. He’s one of them and Drew Brees is another.”

Armstrong noted that Tua needs more time and reps and was curious as to how similar Brees was going into his sixth NFL season.

“I would say time on task,” Armstead continued. “Having more experience, getting more reps, getting more snaps. I don’t know exactly where Drew Brees was going into his sixth year. I know he had a shoulder that had to get reconstructed when he signed to New Orleans and really pushed his career even further, to be the Hall of Famer player that he was.”

“The thing about Tua, he plays the game with such love for the game. He’s such a fierce competitor,” Armstead added. “He is willing to put his body on the line in any situation. But he has to understand — and I think he’s starting to understand — his value is deeper than any one play or any one game. Him being out of the lineup changes the franchise — it does. It changes the identity of the offense, it changes the franchise. So, I believe that he has to play the game with that in mind, as opposed to let me do whatever I need to do to get this first down. That first down is not nearly as valuable as him being there the next series.”

Despite having more challenges to overcome, including injuries, Armstead still believes that Tua can answer questions about both his skills and durability.

“Yeah, he has narratives in front of him that have to be answered,” Armstead concluded. “Not necessarily by me or in an interview form, it’s from him, and his play, and getting the job done. Any quarterback or any team that [doesn’t] hoist that trophy at the end of the year, you have questions, you have narratives, you have challenges, you have adversity, you have things to answer. The only team that don’t really have that is Philly. Everybody else, they have their questions going into the season. Tua has his questions, and it’s up to him to answer these questions — not me. Do I believe he can? I do. Do I believe he will? I do.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Hall is going into the season feeling like he needs to prove himself to new HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

“I’m not [entitled] to anything,” Hall said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’m around a new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I’ve got to prove that I’m ‘the guy’ every day. I feel like my skill set, I’m a three-down back and second-to-none to a lot of backs in the league. We have a great running back room, a lot of healthy competition, but my mentality is every day I’m going to prove that I’m the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league.”

Hall said Glenn reassured him that they aren’t looking to trade him.

“I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be here. You’re going to be our running back,” Hall said.

Hall’s goal is to become a “finished product” as a running back.

“I know what I can do, I know the potential I have, but potential will only go so far,” Hall said. “I want to be a [finished] product. I want to be able to say that I’ve done everything I wanted to do.”