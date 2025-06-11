AFC Notes: Josh Allen, David Andrews, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OC Joe Brady said Josh Allen‘s presence around the team is “infectious,” and he’s still hungry for success after winning last year’s MVP award.

“What I love about Josh is his demeanor, his approach, his mindset is as impressive as it gets,” Brady said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s site. “It’s infectious around the team. When he walks into the building, you don’t see a guy that or don’t feel a guy that just won the MVP last year. You feel a guy that’s hungry and is trying to figure out ways to get better and embracing his new teammates.”

Brady said they are areas from 2024 that they are looking to replicate, but understand they need to make some necessary changes.

“I think a problem every coach faces every year is if you think you can just pick up where you left off, you lose sight of the details, you lose sight of the how, you lose sight of what got you to that point,” Brady said. “There are elements of what we did last year that we obviously need to continue to sustain, but there are so many elements we’ve got to get better at.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he has challenged TE Jeremy Ruckert and has been hard on him so far this offseason, believing that the young tight end has more room to grow.

“This is the best I’ve felt in my career, going into the season—physically, mentally, emotionally,” Ruckert said via ESPN. “I love everything that the new staff is doing.”

Patriots

Patriots C David Andrews said that he didn’t seek out another team because he only wanted to play in New England.

“I didn’t want to go do it for another organization,” he said, via ESPN. “That wasn’t what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here and I did.”

Andrews was visibly emotional when he gave his retirement interview, thanking the organization and showing appreciation for the game that he’s played for the majority of his life.

“As you can see, there’s a lot of emotions,” he said. “The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I’ve been blessed to play this game, that’s really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it’s not about you, it’s about the team. For my whole career, I’ve been surrounded by the best team anyone could ask for. So today, I’d like to show my gratitude to those who sacrificed and helped me.”