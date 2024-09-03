AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Mike Sando of The Athletic posted his NFL Quarterback Tier rankings for 2024 recently based on opinions from 50 NFL coaches and executives, with Bills QB Josh Allen once again listed as a Tier 1 option.

“For me, Mahomes and Josh Allen are the two guys right now that people are the most afraid to play,” an anonymous head coach said of Allen. “They do not go in and say they are as afraid to go play Joe Burrow. Maybe that is just from a playmaking standpoint. I think Joe is great, but these two (Mahomes and Allen) put teams on their backs and win.”

Allen was second in the NFL with 22 turnovers last season behind QB Sam Howell. This led to 11 voters opting to place Allen in Tier 2.

“The reason I put him as a 2, I’m wondering if people have caught up to him a little bit,” an offensive coach said. “If he can’t extend the down, it is hard for him to stay on schedule and protect the football. When you see guys throwing bad interceptions, why did they go there with the ball? Is it because they are not understanding what is in front of them?”

While Allen has ranked second in turnovers behind Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence over the last three seasons, he has also led the league in combined passing and rushing touchdowns with 17 more than second-place QB Patrick Mahomes.

“He can pass to win it, and he can just say, ‘Screw it, I’m going to scramble today because my passing sucks,’ and still win it,” another voter noted of Allen.

“If he does not turn the ball over, he is going to make plenty of plays to win the games,” another head coach said. “I think he is a top-three or top-four guy in the league.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is excited about the upcoming season and believes this years team is the most competitive roster Miami has put together during his tenure in South Beach.

“This is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hill said, via PFT. “Great time to be alive. We are all excited. We’ve got a lot of weapons, lot of playmakers on this team. Everyone is on the very edge of their seats, waiting for this moment. . . . Tua has done a great job overcommunicating exactly what he wants as far as details on routes. Mike has given him the keys to the car. That gives all of us the ability to play free and be ourselves and be creative in our routes.”

Hill talked about being named a captain for the third-straight season: “It means I’m still doing my thing here, man … It shows how much growth I’ve had in my career.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett ranked in last place at No. 30, with one former GM predicting that first-round QB Drake Maye would replace him around Week 5 or 6.

“Jacoby is a 3.5 who can win some games for you in the right system,” a head coach said of Brissett. “He is one of the few backup quarterbacks that could start in this league. It worked in Cleveland because he’s a play-action thrower and that system fits him.”

“He’s a solid 4, a great backup buffer guy until you get your starter ready,” a defensive coordinator added.