AFC Notes: Josh Hines-Allen, Will Levis, Jaguars’ Rookie RBs, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen said during a recent media appearance that second overall pick Travis Hunter can play on both sides of the ball at the pro level.

“I believe so,” Hines-Allen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “What plagues every NFL player or any professional athlete is injuries. I think if he can allow himself to play healthy and take care of that, get into the hyperbaric machine, I think he has a great career ahead of him on both sides of the ball. Again, is he the best DB, is he the best wide receiver, who knows? But is he a great playmaker on both sides of the ball? Yes, he is. At the end of the day, when you’re a team like us right now, who’s in that stage of we have to get it right now, we need the best playmakers on the field at all times, if he can give you that value, let’s do it.”

Hines-Allen also believes that, from what he has seen this offseason, Hunter will be primarily featured on offense.

“Seeing what I’ve seen right now, offense,” Hines-Allen added. “I think offense, but again, you stick him on that defensive side of the ball as well, he’s going to make a play. I think for us it’s just communication. If he can be able to communicate with everybody else on the back end, know the difference between if we’re in Cover-1, if we’re in man, if we’re in Cover-2, Cover-3, how do we play those, do we carry these? If he can get those basics out of it, I think everybody else is going to work with him. And then you have guys up front that are just rushing, so now we can get to the quarterback in two, three seconds and affect the quarterback, put the ball in the air, let’s see if he can make a play, which we know he can. Let’s do it.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars took a pair of running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft with fourth-round RB Bhayshul Tuten and seventh-round RB LeQuint Allen. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence highly praised both rookies for their performance in their offseason program thus far.

“Obviously, Bhayshul’s fast,” Lawrence said, via the team’s YouTube. “He can fly, and that’s a weapon.” … “LeQuint’s been awesome. Pass protection, it seems like he really understands it. Great hands. Hard worker. I’ve been impressed with his attitude and how he carries himself.”

Lawrence added it’s difficult for running back prospects to quickly learn the “flow of the game” in the NFL, but he has been impressed by how Tuten and Allen have picked things up.

“I think, just for those guys, like I said, coming in and you’re learning so much and so much is changing, just for them to get comfortable so they can go play,” Lawrence said. “Running back is such a feel position and you gotta get into the flow of the game and without pads it can be tough. So it’s hard to say, but I’ve been impressed with those guys, just how they’ve picked it up.”

Titans

The Titans drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, seemingly turning the page on Will Levis after selecting him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tennessee OC Nick Holz said Levis has handled his situation well and is being a supportive teammate.

“Will has been great with how he’s handled this kind of new situation,” Holz said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Attitude-wise, he’s a good dude and a good teammate. I give him a lot of credit for that because when you draft another quarterback with the No. 1 pick, it’s not an easy situation.”

Levis acknowledged he’s not in an ideal place but isn’t letting it affect him.

“I think anyone who has ever been in my situation can agree that it sucks,” Levis said. “I’m trying to do everything I can to not let it affect me and just be the same dude every day in the building and being here for the guys. I’m just trying to get better every day.”

When reflecting on his time as the Titans’ starter, Levis admitted he let things get to him mentally.

“One thing I’ve learned the hard way is there’s no way to play your best ball if there are other things you let affect your mental,” Levis said. “The mind space I was in those 20 weeks was not me.”