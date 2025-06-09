AFC Notes: Josh Hines-Allen, Will Levis, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Heading into a new defensive system, Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen made his body a bigger priority this offseason. He opened up about playing at 285 pounds last year and figured out it was best for his health and performance to drop down.

“I was 285,” Hines-Allen said, via the team’s YouTube. “I was much bigger. My mindset was always to be as dominant but it was, obviously, holding a little bit more weight puts a little more wear and tear on the body.

“It was a lot. Too much. Again, learned to adapt, have know what works best for you, something I tried, and something I’m like, alright, probably don’t want to do that again. So we’re working on maintaining a good goal for me this year and put some good tape out there.”

Texans

Texans veteran CB Ronald Darby elected to retire earlier this week after being signed by Houston in March. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans understands where Darby is coming from and mentioned they will sign another cornerback in the near future to fill his position.

“For Darby, with the decision he made to retire I know what the decision is like,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “It’s not an easy decision but I wish Darby the best. It’s a very difficult time to step away from the game that you love, whenever that decision comes. Whether it’s voluntary or it’s your body saying you can’t do it, it’s difficult because you’ve done it for such a long time. And I don’t take that decision lightly. When it comes to us and how we fill the position, yes, we’ll look to add another corner whether it’s a veteran or a younger player, whoever it may be, we’ll look to add a guy.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis admitted it’s been a while since he has been a backup, but said that he won’t let that change his mindset for when his name is called.

“Anyone who’s ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks,” Levis said, via Main Street Nashville. “I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day. It was a lot of just relearning my stroke, relearning my body and trying to get back to the basics of that. I feel like it’s really paid off. I’ve been feeling good the last few weeks. I haven’t been a backup in a while, but I don’t plan on shifting my mindset, regardless of what the situation is. I’m just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name is called.”