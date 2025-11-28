AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Brandin Cooks, Bills, Broncos, Jets

Bills

The Bills signed WR Brandin Cooks to bolster their receiving room after he was let go by the Saints. Cooks praised QB Josh Allen and felt he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play with someone of Allen’s caliber.

“The opportunity to be able to play with Josh [Allen] is, I mean, you can’t pass up the opportunity,” Cooks said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

“[Allen’s] a special player. All you do is hear about this organization from afar being a special place and how they treat players and it’s all about ball. So, I’m thankful to be here for sure.”

Broncos

Broncos LB Alex Singleton had a tumor removed at the beginning of November after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and he made his return to practice 19 days later. Singleton couldn’t hold back his love for the organization, and explained his decision to play against the Raiders despite getting the diagnosis three days before.

“I just love these guys,” Singleton said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “I love this team and this organization, and I love this game. So if it was my last game, what I want to do when I’m done is coach anyway, so let’s start now. … All you want is to see your guys shine.”

“The one thing I wanted to do was play that game. Because if it was (the last game), I wanted to go out on my own terms.”

Denver DL Malcolm Roach talked about Singleton breaking the news to the team and how they didn’t really expect their captain to be back after the bye week due to the significance of the situation.

“He just got up in the team meeting and said, ‘I’ve got cancer,'” Roach said. “We’re like, ‘What? You’ve got cancer? You were just on the field with us Thursday night.’ He told us that he just had surgery and everything went good. He said, ‘I’m gonna be back after the bye week.’ We were like, ‘OK.’ Man, he really was back after the bye week.”

Jets

Prior to Week 12, the Jets announced they were benching QB Justin Fields in favor of QB Tyrod Taylor. Fields opened up on dealing with this tough moment in his career and cited the perspective that keeps him going every day.

“The first day it happens, it’s tough,” Fields said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It probably took me a day and a half to fully accept my role. Then last Friday, I felt myself in kind of a ‘Damn’ moment to where it was like, ‘Yeah, it’s actually real.’

“You kind of just have to look at life from a positive perspective. I’m blessed to be in this position, and I know I’m going to get another shot. That’s all that matters at the end of the day. So, when I do, I just have to be prepared for that moment, be the best player I’ve ever been on the field.”