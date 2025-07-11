AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Christian Elliss, Jets, Patriots

Jets

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous coordinator who thinks Jets’ new HC Aaron Glenn will lean on RB Breece Hall and QB Justin Fields‘ athleticism, while Glenn should also benefit New York’s defense.

“A defensive head coach is going to run the ball with Breece Hall and a dangerous weapon to complement the offense in Fields,” the coordinator said. “AG will help the defense be even better, too.”

Justin Fields

Justin Fields enters the 2025 season as the Jets’ incumbent starting quarterback after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers. New York HC Aaron Glenn said Fields isn’t trying to be a “celebrity quarterback” and is working hard in practice.

“He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “And whatever comes with that, it comes with it. So, he’s not trying to impress anybody. He’s going out there and he’s busting his a– trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team. Everybody sees that — and I like that.”

The Jets have been using GoPro cameras on their quarterbacks’ helmets to study what they are seeing. OC Tanner Engstrand described the insight their new approach is giving them.

“It’s awesome. I’m just telling you, I can’t believe we didn’t do this before,” Engstrand said. “It is unbelievable. We can hear him call the play in the huddle. We can hear him at the line of scrimmage, making his check, whatever it needs, so you can see his eyes, where he’s going, and then you can see him go through the progression. You can see everything from his vantage point.”

With the technology, Engstrand and QBs coach Charles London can have a more extensive film study with Fields.

“It’s, what’s your pre-snap process?” Engstrand said. “You break the huddle, what are you looking at? What are we keying? Are we looking in the right areas? What’s the concept? If it’s a pass play, am I looking in the right spot? There’s all sorts of things to talk about with that.”

Patriots

The Patriots re-signed LB Christian Elliss to a two-year, $13.5 million extension as a restricted free agent this offseason. Elliss is grateful to earn the opportunity after bouncing around the league with the Vikings, 49ers, and Eagles before landing in New England.

“Humbling, especially,” Elliss said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “My entire life, especially my football career, it’s been a fight to get to where I’m at, and to get on the field.”

Elliss thinks he’s already made progress under new HC Mike Vrabel.

“I’m so happy with the progress I made. Our coaches are amazing. They’ve been helping us get everything detailed, lined up, and knowing exactly what you have to do,” Elliss said.

Elliss added he’s making an effort to help their team “come together” this offseason.

“Every day has gotten better. That’s the same feedback I’ve gotten from the coaches, and it’s the same feedback I’d give to my teammates — just watching us come together, it’s been good to see.”