AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Mike Sando of The Athletic dove into the options the Browns have in moving on from QB Deshaun Watson if that’s the direction they eventually have to go.

Sando doesn’t believe any other team in the league would want Watson to play for them because of what a league executive told him: “They could cut him tomorrow and no one would pick him up. I would not want that toxicity to have anything to do with my team build.”

If Cleveland doesn’t want to deal with the massive cap hit of releasing Watson, Sando notes they could trade him if Watson waives his no-trade clause.

Sando brings up the large return package a team could get by taking on Watson’s salary, and some league executives name the Panthers and Patriots as teams who might do it.

Another executive talked about what the trade could look like: “The conversation starts with multiple 1’s, maybe less if Cleveland wants to pay salary.”

Sando spoke with another executive who doesn’t believe a trade will happen: “My point is, as uncomfortable as it may be, simply keeping Watson on the roster in 2025 is an option.”

Finally, Sando mentions the league would have to approve of this deal because they don’t usually like teams trading for cap space.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still reviewing Watson’s latest sexual misconduct case, which was recently resolved, per Rob Maadi.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh spoke on how happy DE Yannick Ngakoue is in Baltimore: “He played tremendously well, which is not a surprise because we saw him practice that well. Big addition to our team with the way he’s rolling.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens were bound to elevate Ngakoue because he only had one practice squad elevation left and other teams were likely going to increase interest in him.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said C Ryan McCollum will start Week 7 with Zach Frazier (ankle) out, via Brooke Pryor.

said C will start Week 7 with (ankle) out, via Brooke Pryor. As for Russell Wilson , Tomlin said Wilson “proved his health last week” and confirmed he is “in consideration” to start Week 7 against the Jets, via Tom Pelissero.

, Tomlin said Wilson “proved his health last week” and confirmed he is “in consideration” to start Week 7 against the Jets, via Tom Pelissero. When asked why they would start Wilson with Justin Fields leading them to a 4-2 start, Tomlin responded: “You better have your foot on the gas at all times.”

leading them to a 4-2 start, Tomlin responded: “You better have your foot on the gas at all times.” Tomlin said Fields has been “really good” but they are seeking to be a “great” team: “Justin has been really good, we’ve been really good at times not to be confused as great. This is a competitive league, we’re trying to position ourselves to be that team.” (Jenna Harner)

Tomlin acknowledges that Fields’ running ability is an “x-factor,” while Wilson doesn’t possess the same mobility, per Pryor.

Tomlin said they will decide on their starting quarterback “closer to game time.” (Pryor)

Tomlin added there is a “scenario” where Pittsburgh plays both Wilson and Fields: “We’ll let both guys work and make a decision from there.” (Albert Breer)