AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Elijah Moore, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Elijah Moore said he hasn’t had as good of an opportunity as he has in Buffalo with QB Josh Allen and hopes to make the most of it.

“My whole career, I haven’t really had, you know, too many great opportunities with a stable quarterback the entire season,” Moore said, via Bills Wire. “I just feel like it would just be the best position that I’ve been put in yet. So, it’s just so much to look forward to from that. Why not run towards it?”

Dolphins

Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson believes that his teammates are off to a great start this offseason when it comes to building chemistry.

“I mean just everybody being here, you get to see the team chemistry like everybody just wants the same goal, everybody wants to be great,” Robinson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Everybody wants to win. So the only way to do that is doing it all together. So the chemistry is definitely better than it was last year.”

Jets

The Jets signed Justin Fields to be their new starting quarterback in 2025. Aaron Glenn said Fields has a “quiet confidence” about him and speaks honestly with his teammates.

“There’s a quiet confidence about that man that’s unshakable and even though he’s not the most vocal person — he’s active with his body language,” Glenn said, via Eric Allen of the team’s site. “He’s active with his one-on-one conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys and say something — he will. He will. He’s not one of those guys that’s going to talk just to talk because sometimes if you do that, you know players around you can get deadhead. But he says things when it needs to be said.”

Glenn also praised Fields’s effort in working on his development and in the weight room.

“Now, he’s a really good athlete,” Glenn said. “He works his butt off in the weight room. He’s another guy that he’s doing everything he can to improve and whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he’s going to get that. He’s going to take that advantage and he’s going to run with it, so I’m very happy with where he’s at and I’m very happy with actually all the quarterbacks that we have in this program right now and I know they’re going to push each other to be better.”

Fields is looking to replicate the resurgent careers of other quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. When asked about both players, Fields responded that everyone’s story is different.

“I think everybody’s journey is different,” Fields said. “Nobody’s journey is the same. Those guys, it happened for them like you said on the third or fourth team. Of course, I’m definitely hoping for it to happen here in New York, but I mean, like I said, everybody’s not the same, everybody’s different. I think those guys kind of kept their head down. They didn’t let too many things in the outside world shake them. They kept working and they flourished, of course, in Tampa Bay and in Minnesota.”