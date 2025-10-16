AFC Notes: Justin Fields, James Cook, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook notably only appeared in 30 of the team’s 54 offensive snaps in Week 6’s loss to the Falcons. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott said it was a topic he’s already discussed with OC Joe Brady.

“Joe and I have already talked about that to some extent today. It’s important to keep in mind going forward,” McDermott said, via Justin Siejak of News4Buffalo.

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields said he believes he needs to be more aggressive passing the ball.

“I feel like I’ve been a little too conservative in a sense,” Fields said, via PFT. “Probably just be a little bit more aggressive. I’ve always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy, but it comes to a point where you have to find that healthy balance between — maybe fit it in smaller windows and just let it rip.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Austin Hooper had a $11,593 fine for unnecessary roughness rescinded after an appeal. (Mike Reiss)

had a $11,593 fine for unnecessary roughness rescinded after an appeal. (Mike Reiss) The Patriots hosted four defensive players for workouts on Tuesday, including DB Isaac Gifford, LB Alex Johnson, LB Kana’i Mauga and DB Trey Taylor, per the NFL transactions wire.