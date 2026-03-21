AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jaylen Waddle, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- The Bills signed CB Dee Alford to a three-year, $15.75 million deal that includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, $10.12 million guaranteed—$7.875 million fully guaranteed and $2.245 million guaranteed for injury—with salaries of $1.31 million in 2026, $4.31 million in 2027, and $4.31 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Bills signed S Geno Stone to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Bills signed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal with a $3.5 million base value. The contract includes $3.015 million guaranteed, up to $2.5 million in incentives, and a $3.4 million 2026 salary cap hit. (Spotrac)
- Several Bills players had contract triggers vest: QB Josh Allen’s $52.5 million 2027 salary is now fully guaranteed, CB Christian Benford’s $14.5 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $10.2 million of DE Greg Rousseau’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $8.2 million of WR Khalil Shakir’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $7.8 million of WR Josh Palmer’s 2026 salary is now guaranteed, $6.3 million of LB Terrel Bernard’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $6.2 million of RB James Cook’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $1.3 million of RT Spencer Brown’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, and LT Dion Dawkins earned a $500,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson reports that the Broncos are paying all future money owed to WR Jaylen Waddle, including his full salary. The trade is still pending a physical, which will take place on Wednesday.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer names the Dolphins, Browns, Jets, and Cardinals as teams looking to 2027 for a quarterback. While none of the options are locked in as top-five picks now, there are numerous players who can rise to that level compared to the 2025 and 2026 classes.
- The Dolphins plan to give G Jamaree Salyer a chance to win a starting guard spot. That’s one reason he chose Miami over higher offers elsewhere. If Salyer wins a starting guard job, then the other starting guard would be Jonah OR a draft pick OR perhaps Andrew Meyer OR another UFA pickup. (Barry Jackson)
- The Dolphins signed Salyer to a one-year, $1.487 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed DE David Ojabo to a one-year, $1.402 million deal with a $1.215 million salary and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Dolphins. (Jacob Infante)
Jets
- Ian Rapoport reports that as part of their trade agreement, the Jets will pay QB Justin Fields an $8 million signing bonus. He will earn a $3 million fully guaranteed salary from the Chiefs, for a total of $11 million, meaning he will earn an additional $1 million in guaranteed money than he was previously earning.
- Connor Hughes reports that there has been no change to the power structure within the organization this offseason.
- Zack Rosenblatt reports that the Jets were interested in signing QB Carson Wentz, but he wanted to return to the Vikings.
- Per Rosenblatt, the Jets are not done at quarterback and plan to add a veteran backup for Geno Smith. He thinks Cooper Rush or Tyrod Taylor might be the most logical options at their price point.
- At receiver, Rosenblatt thinks a trade for someone like Rashod Bateman, Quentin Johnston or Dontayvion Wicks could be beneficial.
- Though it might not be a new starter, Rosenblatt expects the Jets to add at least one offensive lineman in the draft.
- Rosenblatt likes where the defensive line stands, but feels they could use to add a pass rusher.
- At cornerback, Rosenblatt wouldn’t be surprised if Nahshon Wright beats out Azareye’h Thomas for the starting job opposite Brandon Stephens.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer names the Dolphins, Browns, Jets, and Cardinals as teams looking to 2027 for a quarterback. While none of the options are locked in as top-five picks now, there are numerous players who can rise to that level compared to the 2025 and 2026 classes.
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