AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins had a few options available to him to try and force the issue with Cincinnati after the organization used the franchise tag on him this offseason. But Higgins elected to sign the tag and report to training camp without a holdout or a trade request, indicating he’s on board with playing out the 2024 season and taking things from there.

Higgins said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I had long talks with my agent. A lot of back and forth about what I wanted to do. I just made the decision to sign the tag. At the end of the day, I just wanted to come out here and try to win a Super Bowl. I’m happy with the decision I made. I’m here for the Bengals for the 2024 season. I’m ready to get it done and get with my guys.”

“This could be the last ride for me and the guys,” Higgins added. “You never know. Instead of holding out and waiting and just watching from afar, I’d rather be in the mix with the guys and grind it out with them. That’s how I’ve always been.”

With 2024 taking extra importance as a contract year, Higgins has put focus on making sure he can get through a full season without injuries, which have been a nagging issue so far in his first three years.

“I really focused on my body,” he said. “I haven’t been through a season injury-free. I’m looking forward to that this year. I changed a lot of things about how I prepare my body, what I put inside my body, my recovery work. I’m actually treating my body like a pro. That’s what it takes … Cleaning up my diet … You have to keep fueling your body the right way to perform at your best.”

Higgins on why he signed the franchise tag in June: “Obviously I could’ve waited. But I just wanted to kill all the noise. I was tired of everybody tweeting me and all the other bullshit. I just wanted to kill all that and just lock in.” (Jay Morrison)

Ravens

Ravens OL coach Joe D’Alessandris considers OL Patrick Mekari as a starter but wants to use his versatility and swing him around to other positions.

“Right now, Pat [Mekari]’s situation is just more of a good quality,” D’Alessandris said, via RavensWire. “I see him in my eyes as a starter, OK? In my eyes, he’s a starter, but he’s in the position where he can play multiple positions, and that’s the role that we’d like to see him in right now. Does that mean … If we have an injury, guess what? You’re starting, Pat. But it’s not that he can’t start, it’s just that we see the versatility and the benefit of that opportunity. There are not many guys in the NFL that can play center, both guards and tackle. The last time we had a guy here that could do both was James Hurst, and he played both tackles and both guard positions, and he just retired with a fantastic career. Pat’s having a nice career.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Justin Fields had an opportunity to run with the starters after QB Russell Wilson was forced to the sidelines with a calf injury.

“I was trying to take advantage of each and every rep I got today,” Fields said, via Post-Gazette. “It’s good to face some adversity and some stuff that’s not expected because in games you’re going to face stuff that’s not expected. It’s about how we react to those situations and how we adjust.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Wilson’s injury isn’t serious and he made the decision to sit him after he woke up feeling some discomfort.

“It’s a little short-term discomfort for him, not allowing a small problem to become a bigger problem,” Tomlin said. “He can be characterized as day-to-day. On the flip side of that it was an awesome opportunity for Justin and challenge for our offensive unit to deal with some adversity at the outset.”

It still remains to be seen who will start on the blindside. Broderick Jones said he’s been taking reps at both right and left tackle.

“Honestly, I still really don’t know,” he said. “I’m just coming out here every day trying to get 1% better whether it’s at left or right. I’m just trying to do my part whenever my name is called. I just wanted to be prepared.”

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni and WR George Pickens had “a heated exchange” after Azzanni didn’t like how Pickens executed his assignment which “visibly upset” Pickens.