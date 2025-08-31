AFC Notes: Justin Fields, TreVeyon Henderson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins brought back veteran OT Kendall Lamm after he was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts. Lamm, who played in Miami the last three years, said signing with Philadelphia in March allowed him to properly rehab from back surgery.

“Having to get the back surgery last year at the end of the year and not being able to finish it the way I wanted to, it was different,” Lamm said, via Jake Mendel of SI.com. “Going to Philly this offseason and really being able to lift, be around NFL training staff to allow my back to rehab, and to really feel what I needed to feel to see if this is what I wanted to do was big for me.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said everyone was excited to see Lamm return.

“I was really fired up for his teammates and for the Dolphins,” McDaniel said. “You talk about a guy that makes people better just by his existence alone, on top of his own play. This is a guy that his teammates were supremely happy to see come back.”

McDaniel thinks the team has changed a lot since Lamm last played.

“I think overall it’s nice to have him just jump back into the mix after our team has changed significantly since he was last here. That in-house litmus test I think provides positive residuals towards what this team has been building.”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey believes that QB Justin Fields can revitalize his career in New York much like Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and QB Sam Darnold did at their new stops.

“I do believe Justin can be one of those guys,” Mougey said, via ESPN. “I’ve seen progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together. Obviously, it’s his third stop in three years with three different coordinators and a lot of moving parts, so it does take time,” Mougey added. “But I like where he’s at and I look forward to watching the progress.”

Mougey said Fields’ biggest growth this offseason has been having a better handle of the entire operation of the offense.

“I’ve seen him improve every day — specifically, this past week,” Mougey said. “I think we’ve really seen good rhythm out at practice with the offense — a balanced attack, some runs, some pass, but just the overall operation, the command, his leadership. … So, seeing that growth has been really good.”

Jets OC Tanner Engstrand added that Fields has been a much better passer from the pocket.

“I really like where Justin is at with the dropback passing concepts,” Engstrand said. “He understands what we’re trying to do. He understands what we’re trying to attack, where the ball needs to go, and I think, every day we’re showing progress from Justin.”

Patriots

Patriots EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf discussed what he’s seen out of second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson and how much he’s grown with the team since being drafted.

“With TreVeyon, everyone sees the speed, everyone saw the pass protection, the ability to get outside,” Wolf said, via NY Times. “I’ve been maybe most impressed with his ability to run between the tackles. Not that he couldn’t do that in college, but I think his vision and his instincts there have been really impressive, and he continues to improve each week.”

Henderson added that he’s working to get better in passing down situations in an effort to stay on the field at all times.

“That’s something I come to practice and try to get better at,” Henderson said. “Running routes out of the backfield, pass protection, every aspect of my game, I’m just trying to get better.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel didn’t give much insight as to how the team will utilize the touches in their backfield.

“I think that’s going to take care of itself as we get a little closer, there are some things that are game-planned, and the involvement that some of them have on special teams or plays that we like for one or the other. But I think that they’re all capable, and we’re excited to get them back and do some things with them. I think the carries and production will hopefully all take care of itself.”