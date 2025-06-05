AFC Notes: Justin Tucker, Browns QB Trade Rumors, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Jeremy Fowler believes the Browns could end up trading one of their four quarterbacks and will go into the regular season with three at the position. (ESPN Cleveland)

Fowler points out it’s rare for a team to keep four quarterbacks on the final roster and some don’t even like keeping three. He also adds the Browns view the quarterback position as a currency and will be open to moving a player if the value coming back in return is positive.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on the QB order of reps between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders: “We’re mixing it up every single day, which is why I tell you not to read too much into it. Just trying to get guys’ exposure (to different things). Not leaning into or worried about the order at this point.” (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens elected to release veteran K Justin Tucker amidst the NFL’s ongoing investigation into him for sexual misconduct. John Harbaugh explained they need to get their team ready for the 2025 season and need a kicker ready to go.

“I mean, you’re talking about arguably the best kicker in the history of the game,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And like we said, it’s multi-layered [and] it’s complicated. But in the end, it all comes back to what you have to do to get ready for your team to play the first game. And I think if you step back and you take a look at all the issues and all the ramifications, you can understand that we’ve got to get our football team ready and we’ve got to have a kicker to go. And that was the move that we decided to make.”

Harbaugh said they made a “football decision” with Tucker.

“So in that sense, it’s a football decision and now we have to spend all of our focus and our time to get these kickers ready. We’ve got a competition going on and [we’ve got to] get these guys ready to make kicks. So that’s all I’m thinking about. From my perspective, it’s like, ‘We have to have a kicker out there making kicks,’ and what’s the best way to get that done?”

Harbaugh reiterated they need a kicker who is ready to play.

“Like I just said, it’s a multilayer decision. If it was just a black and white simple thing, then it would be easy to understand, but I think anybody can look at the whole thing in perspective and say, ‘OK, we’ve got to have a kicker ready to go,’ and there’s a whole lot of moving parts of that deal. It is just the reality of it.”

Steelers

When asked about why the Steelers haven’t signed a veteran receiver, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes he thinks they were waiting to see what QB Aaron Rodgers did and believes they will eventually sign another receiver.

Fittipaldo could see Keenan Allen being a good fit with Rodgers, given the quarterback wants his receivers to be detail-oriented.

being a good fit with Rodgers, given the quarterback wants his receivers to be detail-oriented. Fittipaldo expects veteran Mason Rudolph to remain in the pecking order over sixth-rounder Will Howard, who they want to bring along slowly.