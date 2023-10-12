AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Vance Joseph, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph has faced understandable criticism as the face of the league’s worst defense but notes the team is working on its issues and attempting to improve each week.

“It’s been frustrating. It hasn’t been fun, but my focus is improving weekly,” Joseph said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s been bizarre, a little bit. But I get it, it’s the league. It’s a hard league. But no one’s blinking. Everyone’s working. And I’m working to fix it. And I thought last week it was closer, outside four or five plays. We can’t have those plays. That’s not NFL football. You can’t run through the defense for 70 yards untouched. I’m not used to that. I’m unfamiliar with that. Yes, I’m pissed off about that. Absolutely I am. But I’m not broken. I’m working to get it fixed, but I’m not happy about that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says that his lack of production is his issue and no one else’s on the team. When asked he offered up no excuses for not making certain plays.

“I told coach, I told Pat, I told all the guys, ‘That’s on me,’” Toney told ESPN. “At the end of the day, you all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays and I’ve got to be there to do that.’ There [isn’t] really [any] excuse.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels answered questions about the team’s offensive struggles and believes the team has plenty of room to improve.

“We’ve got to do a lot of things a little bit better,” McDaniels told reporters. “There’s no one answer. Hopefully, our best is in front of us.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Raiders were one of the teams interested in Jets WR Mecole Hardman as a free agent this offseason and could be interested now that he’s available via trade.