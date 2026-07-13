AFC Notes: KC Concepcion, Malaki Starks, Nate Wiggins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals personnel staffer Tyler Gross has been promoted to director of football applications and will work with Sam Francis, who remains the team’s director of football research. ( Baby )

Browns

Browns ST coordinator Byron Storer named two players who are currently considered front-runners for the team’s punt-returner position: WR Gage Larvadain and first-round WR KC Concepcion.

“Gage Larvadain…he has a full season under his belt, but we also got KC in the draft, so those two guys are 1A, 1B – pick and choose right now. So really punt returner, in my mind, it’s Gage and KC competing for that job.” Storer said, via BrownsWire.com.

Ravens

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the Ravens are expecting a “good level of improvement” with their defensive backfield in 2026, with S Malaki Starks and CB Nate Wiggins being “big reasons why.”

and CB being “big reasons why.” Breer notes that Stark’s playing speed is catching up with his high football IQ, while Wiggins has grown his understanding of the defensive system.