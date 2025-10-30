AFC Notes: Keion White, Christian Barmore, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills downgraded LB Shaq Thompson on the injury report from a limited practice on Wednesday to no practice on Thursday, not a good sign for his availability this week.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the team’s backup quarterback situation between Zach Wilson and seventh-rounder Quinn Ewers : “For now, until competition proves otherwise, the best thing for our football team, in relief duty for a game, or injury, is for Zach to come in and be No. 2. That could change over time. I’m not looking to change that until they show me it needs to be changed.” (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/foot) expects to play Thursday after he was an estimated DNP in the team's first "practice" of the week: "I'll be good. It is just one of those things, you got a short week, things flare up from the game before, you just want to make sure you get on it and correct it." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel spoke about the decision to trade two former starters in S Kyle Dugger and DE Keion White.

“The timing of everything and where we’re at as a team, it felt like it was the right thing to do,” Vrabel said, via Patriots Wire. “We just felt like at this particular time we’d make those moves that we made with [Keion] and Kyle and really make our focus here against the Falcons, a team we don’t know much about and haven’t played in four or five years. I wish Keion the best, wish Kyle the best. I appreciate their professionalism.”

The Patriots are paying most of the $5.4 million that’s left of Dugger’s original base of $9.75M (plus $1M in per-game roster bonuses) to complete the trade to the Steelers. The final two contract years have been wiped out. He’ll be a free agent after 2025. ( Ian Rapoport

Patriots DT Christian Barmore was asked if he had a comment after he was benched in the first quarter of the Week 8 win over the Browns: “Yeah, I’ve moved on. Next question. Let’s focus on the Falcons.” (Andrew Callahan)

was asked if he had a comment after he was benched in the first quarter of the Week 8 win over the Browns: “Yeah, I’ve moved on. Next question. Let’s focus on the Falcons.” (Andrew Callahan) Barmore downplayed the situation and said HC Mike Vrabel is “my guy” and they are “of course” still on good terms.