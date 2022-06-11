AFC Notes: Kenny Moore, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts CB Kenny Moore II wants to be paid like an elite corner this offseason. He started out as a slot corner for Indianapolis but has improved to the point where he doesn’t leave the field even when playing on the outside. He’s sat out part of OTAs to signal his discontent with his situation but it remains to be seen if a holdout is on the table.

“We all know there’s a business side to it,” he said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “You guys already feel about the city, this team, this community…I want to play football…I don’t I don’t like the whole nickel slot corner thing. I’m a corner at the end of the day. You guys watch the same games that we play.”

The Indianapolis Colts have officially hired Morocco Brown as their chief personnel executive, Matt Terpening as director of college scouting, and Jamie Moore as assistant director of college scouting. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Texans LB Christian Kirksey is excited to welcome third-round LB Christian Harris to Houston and spoke about what he has seen so far.

“Man, he’s quiet,” Kirksey said, via TexansWire.com. “He doesn’t say too much which is good because he’s a sponge. He’s soaking up all the knowledge he can and the kid is fast. He’s athletic. Also, that’s the third Christian; it’s myself, him, and then my son, Christian Jr. So, there’s a bunch of Christians all over the place, which is cool.”

“I’m just trying to really learn as much as the defense as I can, not just my spot but everybody’s,” Harris added. “Just make myself a little more comfortable so I can play faster and do whatever I can to hopefully bring some more wins to this team.”

Titans

Titans OL coach Keith Carter said that Dillon Radunz is working mostly at right tackle while there’s a competition at left guard between Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones.

“He’s very analytical and he’s just got to learn to cut it loose and trust his training and trust his ability and just kind of build that confidence to play fast,” Carter said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “He’s very smart, very intelligent, very cerebral, and it’s just breaking through that wall of overthinking and having that slow you down.”

“He’s doing a nice job. He’s progressing the way we had hoped and we’re excited, but still we’ve got to get pads on and play real football too. But he’s doing a good job.”