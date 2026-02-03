AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Bo Nix, Davis Webb, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix was asked about the promotion of 31-year-old former QB coach Davis Webb to offensive coordinator, given Webb’s experience playing quarterback in the NFL.

“I think Davis is a tremendous coach,” Nix said, via the team’s official website. “He understands the role of being a coach. He understands the role of teaching. He really knows how to communicate with your players, with me. He’s helped me in two years just consolidate, make things simple, and just keep the main thing the main thing. Taking a lot of information, a lot of knowledge, and been able to just roll right into it. I think highly of him. I know he’s a really good football coach.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Broncos are promoting offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore to QBs coach after promoting Davis Webb to OC.

Broncos

Denver moved on from OC Joe Lombardi this offseason and promoted QBs coach Davis Webb, who received serious interest for HC openings this cycle. Broncos QB Bo Nix is a big fan of Webb, but poked fun at the thought of him joining a division rival as a head coach in the future.

“I think highly of him,” Nix said, via The Denver Post. “I know he’s a really good football coach. And I know he’s got a lot in store for him in the future — don’t know what it looks like, a lot of speculation. You never know until it happens.

“But for him, say he was a head coach in the division, I’d enjoy beating his butt two times a year.”

He’s confident all the roles will be settled in due time and is confident Webb will bring value; however, they use him.

“I know everything is all going to work out. The season’s going to get here. We’re going to have an OC, we’re going to have a play-caller, we’re going to have our team. And we’re going to go out and try to beat our opponents.

“But just me speaking on him, he’s an awesome coach, going to be an awesome — in whatever role he’s in, he’s going to do great things.”

Raiders

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp said that OC Klint Kubiak is a great coach who is willing to adapt to his players and personnel around him, signaling him as a great pick for the Raiders as their next head coach.

“Guys love him. You want to play for guys like Klint,” Kupp said, via Raiders Wire. “Humility I think is one of his special traits. He leans on guys. Obviously, he’s a very smart ball coach. Understands a lot about this game, but his humility just to be able to talk to guys. To say ‘hey, there’s something that I’m asking someone to do that maybe they can’t do it for some reason so maybe there’s a better way to do it’. His openness and ability to talk to players and coaches that he has around and to delegate and to be able to grab everyone’s best traits and bring them all to the forefront. I think he does a great job of that. Yeah, he’ll be great. Hopefully he’s here, but I also…you want everyone to be able to ascend and go do whatever they want to do. But he’ll be great wherever he is.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer “wouldn’t be surprised” to see the Raiders pursue Browns DC Jim Schwartz for Kubiak’s staff if he’s not back in Cleveland.