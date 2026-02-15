AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Tom Brady, George Paton, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2026 and has come up as a possible candidate for the Vikings’ general manager job after being an executive in Minnesota for 14 years. When appearing on Altitude Sports Radio, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he hasn’t gotten any indication that Paton is considering leaving.

“I know the name’s come up,” Schefter said. “I was around a lot of Broncos people at the Super Bowl, but I didn’t get any indication that was the case. George still has kids in high school, I believe. I don’t think he’s looking to leave — could it happen one day? Sure. Would Minnesota be interested? I’m sure. But my understanding is, George is pretty content, and Denver is intent upon keeping him in Denver.”

Raiders

When asked about the Raiders’ new HC Klint Kubiak ‘s potential coaching staff, Albert Breer of SI wrote that he could see Kubiak bringing over Seahawks QBs coach Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator, while Seahawks OL coach John Benton was another option. Janocko was later hired as offensive coordinator.

‘s potential coaching staff, Albert Breer of SI wrote that he could see Kubiak bringing over Seahawks QBs coach as offensive coordinator, while Seahawks OL coach was another option. Janocko was later hired as offensive coordinator. As for Las Vegas’ defensive coordinator, Breer writes that they have “sniffed around” on former Browns DC Jim Schwartz, but he appears set to take the year off.

but he appears set to take the year off. If Schwartz isn’t an option, Breer names Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen, Seahawks pass-game coordinator Karl Scott, Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver, and Raiders DBs coach Joe Woods as coordinators to consider.

Raiders

The Raiders decided to move on from Pete Carroll after one disastrous season, hiring Klint Kubiak away from the Seahawks in the process. Las Vegas GM John Spytek said they felt it was extremely important to find the right leadership this offseason because of having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“We have a uniquely challenging offseason with the first overall pick and new leadership with the head coach,” Spytek said, via Vincent Bonignore of the New York Post. “But that’s why it was so important to us to find the right man to lead this organization forward.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis feels it became evident that Kubiak was the “perfect person” to take the reins in 2026.

“It became evident that Klint was probably the one who would be the perfect person to take into the future,” Davis said. “For what we’ve got going now with the first pick in the draft, and everything else, to have a bright offensive mind. And that is really exciting.”

Kubiak is excited to collaborate with minority owner Tom Brady and mentioned how the former quarterback showed a lot of passion during the interview process.

“What I’m excited about is that we have different offensive backgrounds and how we can pull ideas from each other,” Kubiak said. “But obviously, he’s the greatest that’s ever done it. And the interview process, just the passion that he spoke with on all things football, just got me excited about the opportunity to work with him.”