AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Kyle Dugger, Mike Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Dianna Russini of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Bills will be buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Russini adds Buffalo S Mike Edwards is available for trade.

Despite the win, Jets third-round WR Malachi Corley cost them a score by dropping the ball before scoring what would be his first NFL touchdown.

“Definitely frustrated to be honest, and angry at the same time,” Ulbrich said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “But what an amazing opportunity for this kid to grow and learn from. I promise you,10 years from now when he’s still playing in this league, that will never happen again.”

New England has played OL Michael Onwenu at tackle so far this year because of their struggles up front. Patriots OL coach Scott Peters would like Onwenu to be able to go back to RG because it’s a more natural fit for what he excels at.

“In a perfect world, Mike is a guard – really physically,” Peters said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He can play tackle. He’s a rare athlete that way that can move. But if you had your way, you’d like to see Mike at guard, just with the power inside and keeping the pocket firm there.”

“He understands that and wears a lot of hats. But you want him to be able to really dig into something and in a perfect world you like to see him at guard.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Patriots are looking for offensive line help ahead of the deadline and they have been in touch with free agent OT D.J. Humphries .

. According to NFL Network, Patriots WRs K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton have garnered trade interest in the lead-up to next week’s deadline.

According to NFL Network, it's possible that the Patriots could actually be buyers at the deadline much like the Bears were last year.

New England has reportedly called about several players available in this year's trade market, despite the fact that they're not in a position to content this season.

New England has reportedly called about several players available in this year’s trade market, despite the fact that they’re not in a position to content this season.

Per Mike Giardi, Patriots S Kyle Dugger has received calls of interest from other teams but is out in Week 9 due to an ankle injury rather than something trade-related.

has received calls of interest from other teams but is out in Week 9 due to an ankle injury rather than something trade-related. Peter Schrager does not expect the team to trade Dugger or veteran DT Davon Godchaux at the deadline.