AFC Notes: LeQuint Allen, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said the decision to release K Matt Gay was not about his talent but about K Spencer Shrader‘s development.

“Then he leaves us and performs and performs at two different teams –you know how hard that is?” Ballard said, via the team’s website. “That’s difficult now, to go to two different teams and have to perform – that is not easy. You’re working with a totally different operation at both – different snapper and different holder – and to go in and be successful. This had more to do with Spencer than it did, really, with Matt.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen envisions seventh-round RB LeQuint Allen as someone who can play all over the offense, even lining up in the slot.

Titans

Executives around the NFL spoke anonymously about their thoughts on the Titans drafting Miami QB Cam Ward with the first pick and how things could go for him as he is currently looked at as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“There are so many things Kansas City has that I do not think Tennessee has, and then it’s not the same player,” one exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “You have to be really disciplined and understand that the worst thing you can do is put a young quarterback in a bad situation.”

“In the big picture, I think taking Cam Ward was a no-brainer for them, but if it was last year’s draft, Ward probably would have been the fourth (QB),” another exec said.

“Good pick, solid guy, will be the first one in the building,” another exec said of Ward. “I don’t think he is missing anything, other than that he regressed during his two years at Washington State, trying to make every play. The scheme brought out his true skill set at Miami.”