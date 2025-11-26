AFC Notes: Lou Anarumo, Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones is hoping to turn things around against the Texans after falling short to the Chiefs in overtime in Week 12.

“I’ve got to do a better job,” Jones said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I think you have to be accurate. They’re bringing pressure and trying to heat you up. Sometimes that happens a bit quicker than you’d expect. You still have to be accurate and find a way to make the play work. I have to do a better job of that.”

“I think everything I’ve seen out of Daniel Jones, he’s a man that handles adversity well,” OC Jim Bob Cooter said. “He’s very consistent. He’s very dependable. That nature of this business is adversity, getting through it, coming out the other side. Daniel’s going to handle it just fine.”

Colts DC Lou Anarumo admits he would like to be an NFL head coach but told the media that he is currently focused on his game plan for the upcoming division battle with the Texans.

“I’d be lying to you if I said that down the road that wasn’t something that would be a career goal, but my full attention is on the Houston Texans,” Anarumo told The Indianapolis Star. “And they better be, because they’re a really good football team. While I appreciate all that stuff, my main — and sole — focus is on the Texans this week.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen explained what he said to QB Trevor Lawrence after having multiple turnovers.

“I just hit him a few times after and was just like, ‘Dude, just keep chucking it, man. What are we going to do?”’ Coen said, via Jags Wire. “He was bummed. He was pissed about it, but he kept saying confidently, ‘I feel good. I’m throwing it good. I’m seeing it good.’ Those are just the ebbs and flows of an NFL game on the road, and we pulled out a win.“