AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Aaron Glenn, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan believes they can get a proper evaluation of QB Malik Willis in 2026 even with a seemingly underwhelming supporting cast.

believes they can get a proper evaluation of QB in 2026 even with a seemingly underwhelming supporting cast. Sullivan isn’t looking at his physical traits, but rather named the following areas he’s monitoring for Willis: His growth in decision-making, his growth in pre-snap and progression reads, how he handles pass rush and coverage complexities, how the players are elevated around him, and how he responds to things going poorly. (Wolfe)

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley on Dolphins fifth-round S Michael Taafe: “He’s picked up the scheme really quick — he’s one of our best communicators back there … I think there’s a comfort level for the other guys when he’s back there.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Aaron Glenn enters his second season as the Jets’ head coach after they struggled to a 3-14 record last year. Glenn said his focus in 2026 is to “change the perception” about the organization and to improve as a coach.

“You get used to hearing so many opinions, so much outside noise that a lot of teams (those people) don’t really know what’s going on, on the inside,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “We’re doing everything we can to change the perception of how people see this organization, how people see the coaches, how people see this team. We’re going to continue to work at that, and I think from my perspective it’s: How do I improve as a coach? That’s been documented. How do we improve as a team, how do we get the right players and how do we go through training camp to make sure our guys are physically and emotionally ready for Week 1? I just want everyone outside this building to understand that, man, we’re working our ass off to make sure we do that. We never said it’s going to be easy.”

Glenn confirmed that Cade Klubnik will be their primary backup behind Geno Smith.

“It’s just the confidence in how he operates and what he’s done in practice, what he’s done in the games,” Glenn said. “I don’t think anybody said there won’t be hiccups. He’s a rookie, he’s always learning, but he’s a very intelligent guy. We’re proud that we have him.”

As for him possibly being on the hot seat going into the season, Glenn said it all comes down to winning.

“It’s about winning,” Glenn said. “We just want to make sure we take those steps and don’t try to go from here to there, to make sure we take care of everything in between so it’s sustainable at the end of the day.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on negotiations with CB Christian Gonzalez: “No comments. Nothing new to report with Christian. Nothing new to report contractually.” (Mark Daniels)