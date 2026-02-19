AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Justin Fields, Quinn Ewers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went on the Rich Eisen Show and spoke on the Dolphins after their barrage of releases. He said it feels like a “full reset” for Miami and thinks QB Tua Tagovailoa is next.
- Rapoport mentions Miami would like to trade Tagovailoa if possible, but questions how feasible it is.
- He thinks a new quarterback needs to be part of the full reset, and wonders how highly they think of QB Quinn Ewers. Rapoport says they will look to add a veteran quarterback regardless, but who they go after could depend on whether they believe Ewers will earn playing time.
- Eisen asked Rapoport about Packers QB Malik Willis due to the connections to new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. Rapoport thinks Willis will have a “really, really good market,” and the cap ramifications from moving on from Tagovailoa would make it tough, along with the competition from other teams.
Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt mentions that the Jets don’t have many obvious cut candidates other than DT Harrison Phillips, and points to QB Justin Fields as the most obvious.
- Rosenblatt notes the team will have two options for cutting Fields: an outright cut, which would incur a $22 million dead cap hit and yield only $1 million in savings, or designating him for a post-June 1 release, which would spread that dead cap hit over two years and save $10 million.
- Of those two options, Rosenblatt believes the Jets will opt for an outright release of Fields, since they don’t necessarily need the cap room.
- The Jets hired Iwao Fusillo as their Chief Data and Analytics Officer, per Will Parkinson.
Patriots
- Pete Thamel reports that the Patriots are hiring Southern Miss RBs coach BJ Edmonds to a position on their coaching staff.
