AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Shane Steichen, Chiefs, Colts, Jaguars

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Marquise Brown has a chance to make his season debut in Week 16 but wouldn’t commit to anything. (Adam Teicher)

said WR has a chance to make his season debut in Week 16 but wouldn’t commit to anything. (Adam Teicher) Reid on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire : “I’d love to get him back sometime.” (Teicher)

: “I’d love to get him back sometime.” (Teicher) For practice on Tuesday, Reid announced LT D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and S Chamarri Conner (concussion) won’t participate. (Nate Taylor)

(hamstring) and S (concussion) won’t participate. (Nate Taylor) Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes plans to play in Week 16 but won’t force anything if he can’t perform the way he envisions: “I’m not going to put the football team in a bad position.” (Teicher)

plans to play in Week 16 but won’t force anything if he can’t perform the way he envisions: “I’m not going to put the football team in a bad position.” (Teicher) Mahomes mentioned the ankle injury has responded better than his high ankle sprain two seasons ago against Jacksonville in the postseason. (Sam McDowell)

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen defended the team’s trick play that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Broncos and said that it worked well in practice.

“That was the first drive that we started getting something going, and then we got that ball on that play,” Steichen said, via PFT. “Credit to [No.] 15. He made a hell of a play, and that’s what happened. We worked on that play all week, and it was great,” Steichen added. “It looked great all week. We padded up, and it was good in practice. He threw it great. Obviously, he’s thrown double passes before that he’s had success with, and that one didn’t work out.”

The Colts hosted four Canadian Football League players for workouts on Tuesday, including WR Ajou Ajou, WR Kalil Pimpleton, DB Tyrell Ford, and OT Trevor Reid, via Howard Balzer.

Jaguars

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Ohio University has interviewed Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Tettleton for their head coach vacancy.

for their head coach vacancy. The Jaguars worked out LB Kalen DeLoach on Tuesday prior to signing him to their practice squad, per Howard Balzer.