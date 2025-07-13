AFC Notes: Mason Taylor, A.J. Epenesa, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Buffalo added multiple pass rushers this offseason, including Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht in free agency, along with Landon Jackson and Deone Walker in the draft. Entering the final year of his two-year deal, Bills DE A.J. Epenesa knows he needs to continue to prove himself to keep a spot going forward.

“Every year, I love all our young guys and everyone who comes into the team, but the reality of it is people are coming in to try and go for your job,” Epenesa said, via Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. “That’s just the way of the business. That’s how it is. How resilient can you be? How can you adapt? And how can you keep proving yourself and keep showing everyone? That’s how I feel. How do I keep showing them that I care about this, I love this, and my foot is still on the gas?”

After three straight six-sack seasons, Epenesa is looking to improve his game in all facets to take the next step as a pass rusher in this league.

“Hitting the six-sack mark the past three years has been that consistency, and that’s been good, but this year I’m trying to go for it all. I’m trying to hit double-digit sacks and be as consistent or even better against the run because that’s as hard to stop, that’s as important to stop, as the pass. You’ve got to be able to put them into passing down situations to get sacks in the first place.”

Jets

The Jets selected TE Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor said he’s focusing on the fundamentals in New York’s offseason program to refine his footwork, hand placement, leverage, and protection in the run game.

“I think just going back to the fundamentals — that’s in the run game, the footwork, the hand placement, leverage — all the little things, that kind of separates yourself in the NFL,” Taylor said, via Susanna Weir of the team’s site. “So, me critiquing, then trying to perfect that and be a full tight end is the biggest thing for me right now.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn praised Taylor’s productivity as a receiver.

“I think he’s been doing an outstanding job in that aspect,” Glenn said. “And it’s not just the pass catching, because that’s what you guys see, that’s what you guys really think is an aha moment, but the blocking is what really gets me going.”

Jets’ fellow TE Jeremy Ruckert is entering his fourth year of his career and is taking on a leadership role this offseason.

“[I] want to show these guys, especially Mason being such a good player coming out, it takes a certain attitude and toughness to play in this league,” Ruckert said. “And he’s got all the talent he needs, so just to unleash that in him, he’ll be great.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs gave his honest assessment of QB Drake Maye and is excited to work with him.

“I like [Maye]. I can’t say too much because I haven’t been out there much, but as far as like personality-wise, he a dog. You can tell he’s a dog from the get-go,” Diggs said, via Patriots Wire. “I can see he’s committed to the process. He wants to play well. I know he’s been here all spring. …He’s been real helpful, too.“