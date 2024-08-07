AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Following a solid showing last season, the Bills re-signed RB Ty Johnson to a one-year deal to compete for touches behind RB James Cook. Johnson feels more secure being on a roster already and is comfortable in Buffalo’s system.

“It feels really great,” Johnson said, via The Buffalo News. “(This time) last year, I was rehabbing a torn (pectoral muscle) and didn’t really know what my future was. Now, it’s a great privilege to be back.”

“Having the opportunity to come back, I do feel like my confidence is there. To be honest, I was just happy to be out there. I was confident in the playbook and knowing what my assignments were.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills signed S Terrell Burgess to a one-year, $1.125 million contract.

Buffalo DC Bobby Babich expects a lot out of S Taylor Rapp this year: "We're going to put a lot on Taylor Rapp this season. He's done a great job and all our safeties will have a lot on their plate. We've got a lot of work to do before we get to the regular season." (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is embracing the increased responsibility that comes with the $212 million extension.

“I’m the highest-paid employee in this office,” Tagovailoa said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I got to get my whatever together. I got to get that right and get our guys moving in the direction that we need to go to be able to do those things.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon said that his spat with HC Jerod Mayo had to do with his lack of participation as he hopes for a new contract.

“Like I told you all before, I would pay myself and we’d never talk about it. But it’s not up to me,” he said, via ESPN. “I told you all I wanted to stay here the rest of my career.”

Judon understands that he’s not going to be amongst the league’s highest-paid pass rushers, but does feel that he’s undervalued on his current contract.

“We have a market, it’s set by the highest [paid] guy, then everybody falls in line until the next person is up to break that [top] contract. Coming from the season I had, I was injured mostly all season, so that’s not really where my market is. But like I said, I don’t think it’s $6.5 [million],” he said.